Joe Biden Warns Against "Unnecessary Destruction" In George Floyd Protests – Up News Info

As anger over George Floyd's death spreads through violence, arson, and curfews across the United States tonight, Joe Biden called for "a nation furious with injustice" for calmer minds and hearts to prevail.

"Protesting such brutality is right and necessary," the alleged Democratic nominee said in a statement Saturday night when LA, DC, Chicago, New York and other cities experienced riots, looting and fire after another day of protests by Floyd's "horrible" death. "It is a completely American response," added the former vice president when it is reported that at least one person died in Indianapolis during the protests there. “But burning communities and unnecessary destruction is not. Life-threatening violence is not. The violence that destroys and closes the companies that serve the community is not. "(READ THE COMPLETE OFFER STATEMENT BELOW)

As his long-awaited rival at the polls spoke empathetically to Americans for the second day in a row about Floyd's May 25 death of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder, Donald Trump remained silent even on Twitter at the White House.

"I know there are people across the country who are suffering tonight," Biden also said as cable television continued after peaceful protests soured at night amid a strong police backlash and local officials trying to shut down the things.

"Suffering the loss of a loved one due to intolerable circumstances, such as the Floyd family, or the virus that is still affecting our nation," said the candidate from a United States who has suffered the loss of more than 100,000 of its citizens by the coronavirus. . "Suffering economic hardship, either due to COVID-19 or entrenched inequalities in our system," said Biden. "And I know that pain so dark and deep can sometimes seem too heavy."

As for Trump, the only comments from the former Celebrity Apprentice host on Saturday night about Floyd's death and the consequences of the doom were to lash out at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in a partisan tweet:

The National Guard was released in Minneapolis to do work that the Democratic mayor was unable to do. It should have been used 2 days ago and there would have been no damage and the police headquarters would not have been taken over and ruined. Great job by the National Guard. No games! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

It's going to be a long night.

READ JOE BIDEN'S FULL STATEMENT TONIGHT HERE:

These past few days have revealed that we are a nation furious with injustice. Anyone of conscience can understand the harshness of trauma that people of color experience in this country, from daily indignities to extreme violence, such as the horrific murder of George Floyd.

Protesting such brutality is correct and necessary. It is a completely American response. But burning communities and unnecessary destruction is not. Life-threatening violence is not. The violence that destroys and closes the companies that serve the community is not.

The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we are protesting. It should not lead people away from just cause that the protest must go forward.

I know there are people across the country who are suffering tonight. Suffer the loss of a loved one due to intolerable circumstances, such as the Floyd family, or the virus that still affects our nation. Suffering economic difficulties, either due to COVID-19 or rooted inequalities in our system. And I know that pain so dark and deep can sometimes seem too heavy to bear.

I know.

And I also know that the only way to bear it is to turn all that heartbreak into a purpose. So tonight, I ask the entire United States to join me, not to deny or cover our pain, but to use it to compel our nation to cross this turbulent threshold into the next phase of progress, inclusion and opportunity to our great democracy.

We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are an angry nation, but we cannot allow our anger to consume us. We are an exhausted nation, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us.

As President, I will help lead this conversation and, most importantly, I will listen. I will keep the commitment I made to George's brother Philonise that George will not only be a hashtag. We must come to a place where everyone, regardless of race, believes that "protecting and serving" means protecting and serving them. Only by joining will we rise stronger than before. More equal, fairer, more hopeful, and much closer to our most perfect union.

Please stay safe. Please take care of each other.