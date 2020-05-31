Jennifer Lopez shares her inspiring motivational mantra for change

Jennifer Lopez is known for her impeccable beauty and style, and on Instagram, the mother-of-two shared her motivating mantra with her 122.5 million followers. Jennifer has been in business for over 30 years and if there is one thing she has learned, it is how to always look your best. She even had a twin pregnancy and managed to get her dancer's body back and embarrass half-age women. At 50, JLo took on the challenging role of Ramona in Hustlers and I learned to pole dance! While training for the film, Jennifer shared photos and videos of herself in an exhausting regimen where she learned enough of the art to portray herself as a pole dance teacher in the film. Posting a training selfie where JLo looked like a boss, he captioned the photo with the following motivating mantra.

"If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you."

You can check out the photo Jennifer Lopez shared on Instagram below.

Jennifer has been making a lot of news recently even though she is under Coronavirus blockade. Her daughter Emme, 12, is an author published with a new book that will hit the stands in September. The book is a bilingual prayer book, written by Emme, and some think that Jennifer Lopez is slowly becoming a Momager.

Jennifer and Alex Rodríguez remain strong, although they had to suspend their wedding due to the pandemic. While some couples are breaking up because they are together and realize that they don't love each other enough to spend time together 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Jennifer and Alex seem to be as much in love as before. for Coronavirus to arrive.

Jennifer's modeling photos keep popping up online and celebrity stylist Rob Zangardi continues to delight her followers with beautiful photos from Jennifer's past events.

What do you think about Jennifer Lopez's motivational mantra? Do you agree that if something is going to change you, it must first challenge you?

