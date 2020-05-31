Jay-Z personally calls on Minnesota Governor to seek justice for George Floyd's death

Instagram

Governor Tim Walz reveals in a new press conference that the hit creator of & # 39; 99 Trouble & # 39; personally contacted him via phone call to demand justice for Floyd.

Jay Z has called governor of Minnesota Tim walz demanding justice for the death of George Floyd.

The African American was killed by a Minneapolis police officer, who knelt over his neck during an arrest on Monday, May 25, 2020.

The incident, during which Floyd repeatedly told police he was struggling to breathe, was caught on camera and the footage led to violent clashes between police and Black Lives Matter protesters this week.

All the officers who arrested him have been forcibly fired and Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter on Friday.

During a press conference on Sunday, May 31, 2020, the Minnesota governor revealed that he had received a phone call from rap magnate Jay-Z, who told him, "Justice must be served here."

"I got a call last night, to understand how big this was, from Jay-Z," Walz told the media. "Not an international interpreter, but a father who emphasizes to me that justice must be served. He was incredibly human …

"He knows that the world is watching and how Minnesota handles this is going to have an impact across the country. It is a positive sign that someone of stature, who has a presence like that, is focused the moment the Minnesotans. " in."

On Saturday, the rapper's wife, Beyonce, posted a video on Instagram, also demanding justice for Floyd's murder.

Walz made it clear that he views Floyd's death as "murder" and urged Minneapolis authorities to press charges against the other three officers who stood up and saw the victim of the latest United States police brutality die.