Jamie Foxx speaks at the Minneapolis rally for George Floyd – "We are not afraid of the moment,quot;

After George Floyd's death sparked protests in Minneapolis, and in other cities across the country, Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx has lent his support to the cause. On Friday Foxx attended a social justice rally at Minneapolis City Hall for Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer held him tight and put his knee to his neck for nearly ten minutes.

Foxx appeared at a press conference alongside former NBA player Stephen Jackson, who grew up with Floyd and has spoken about the injustice that led to his death.

If you are a black celebrity and you don't sound like that, we don't want you to come here. Not now. Never. Thank you, Jamie Foxx, for speaking out on behalf of people who are frustrated, hurt, and tired. pic.twitter.com/UgI3tFpQm0 – Kirk Moore (@ KirkWrites79) May 30, 2020

"This is the most difficult time when things like this happen," Foxx said. "All I wanted to do was let him know that we are not afraid to stand … we are not afraid of the moment."

The 52-year-old actor said that constant police brutality against people of color "complicates everything,quot; that black parents teach their children about "how to function in life." He said the things black parents have told their children to do don't seem to work, and he is puzzled by the fact that cops can scale things "to something like what we have today."

Foxx said all they are trying to do is ask why, and then compared Floyd's arrest for an alleged forgery that resulted in murder to the peaceful arrest of Dylann Roof. In 2015, Roof, who is a white supremicist, killed nine members of a historically black church, but police managed to arrest him without incident.

"I am not a celebrity. I am from Terrell, Texas. These are my brothers. This means everything because at the end of the day, when we see them on the front line, we want to inform them that they have support," Foxx continued. "God bless George and his family."

Celebrities like Jamie Foxx, Porsha Williams, and Tinashe are taking to the streets to protest after George Floyd's death. https://t.co/lCt9pI60sr pic.twitter.com/O5g2mzuey5 – E! News (@enews) May 30, 2020

Foxx then posted a video on Instagram of others who spoke at the rally.

All four police officers involved in the Floyd murder were fired, and Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman filed charges of third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter against the officer who was caught on camera with his knee to Floyd's neck. .

Freeman anticipates that more charges will be filed against the other three officers, as protests continue across the country.



