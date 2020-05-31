Jake Paul Denies Participating in Looting of an Arizona Mall

On Sunday, Jake Paul, the YouTuber, released a statement on his social media in which he denied having participated in the looting of an Arizona shopping center. Reports came out accusing Jake and some of his friends of vandalizing a mall, with some suggesting they even had video footage, NBC News reported.

On his social media account, Jake stated that to "be absolutely clear,quot;, no one in his circle, nor himself, was involved in "looting or vandalism." Jake Paul went on to say that his friends were not involved in the looting around what the YouTuber described as one of the most horrible injustices the country has ever witnessed.

The video allegedly featuring Jake made it to social media earlier this weekend after nationwide protests occurred regarding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. You can check the YouTuber statement in the following tweet:

According to NBC News, a video of Jake and his friends was circulating on social media in which it appeared that they were participating in the looting, although Jake says he was simply filming what was happening. The media has claimed that Jake was the one who filmed as people ripped apart a mall and stole things from inside.

Additionally, the video shows Jake saying that he and his friends were beaten with tear gas by police officers. This would not be the first time that Jake was involved in controversy.

Around the same time as Hurricane Harvey, Paul went to Texas where he said he hoped to meet with some of the victims of the aftermath of the hurricane.

According to the Washington Post, he was met with skepticism regarding his intentions. The Post reported that his appearance was supposed to be a collection of donations, but he ended up being a "pandemonium." Three years ago, in 2017, Paul made headlines again for his home in Beverly Grove, California.

Paul has also been accused of uploading inappropriate content on his social media channels, including one about murderous clowns and how he and his girlfriend were allegedly kidnapped.

His brother, Logan Paul, has also been embroiled in controversy, but regarding the suicide forest in Japan, in which YouTuber filmed a corpse.



