Jake Paul caught looting as people protested against racial injustice

During the & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39; protest, the YouTube star and his friends are filming in a mall in Arizona and one of his friends was caught on camera stealing liquor.

Jake Paul and his henchmen were apparently caught looting red-handed in Arizona. As people gathered in the center to protest against racial injustice after George FloydAfter death, the YouTuber and his friends were in the Scottsdale fashion plaza with their cameras.

Jake and his group were shooting fireworks in the mall and following the crowd They were destroying property and looting stores. At one point, one of his friends was seen picking up a bottle of PF Chang's vodka and then handing it over to the internet star.

However, Jake vehemently denied it. "To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group participated in any type of looting or vandalism. By context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrible injustices our country has ever seen, which led us a "who was gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona," he said.

"We were gassed and forced to keep moving forward on foot. We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and draw more attention to the anger we feel in every neighborhood we travel; we were strictly documenting, not participating."

"I do not condone the violence, looting, or violation of the law; however, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it is not the answer, it is important that people collectively see it and discover how move forward in a healthy way. We are all doing the best we can to be helpful and raise awareness, this is not the time to attack each other, it is time to unite and evolve. "

Jake Paul claims he joined the protests and was gassed

Many, however, did not buy his explanation. "So what about the alcohol they looted from @PFChangs," wrote one. Another commented: "You walked around filming with enthusiasm saying it's ** it's going down, it's ** it's going down & # 39; with a video camera. Jake you're like a parody of a silly privileged white boy, except that somehow way you are a real Person. "