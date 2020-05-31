Jake Paul Allegedly Seen Amidst Arizona Mall Looters

A new page six report suggests that YouTuber Jake Paul has been accused of participating in the looting of an Arizona shopping mall earlier this weekend after the death of an unarmed man in police custody, an event that started protests across the United States. .

TMZ reported that the 23-year-old wearing a mask can be seen among a crowd of protesters at Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale, Arizona. At one point in the video, Jake can be seen outside the mall as protesters launch fireworks at his entrance.

A man says in the video, "a bunch of idiots, brother." Us Magazine reported that it is unclear if the person's voice is Andrew Blue or Jake Paul. He goes on to say in the video that the "damn idiots," that is, the police, gave him tear gas and he was doing nothing.

The video then features what appears to be the YouTuber built around a team of about twelve people, though the video doesn't depict Jake or his friends doing any of the looting. People in the video are seen running away with some of the products from the mall, entering a store and also damaging a kiosk.

At another time, two people can be seen trying to open the door of another establishment, and the phrase, "America is in ruins," is written on the video.

Whether or not Jake participated in the looting, it wouldn't be the first time he's been involved in a controversy. According to the Washington Post, Jake visited victims of Hurricane Harvey to collect donations for those who lost their homes.

However, when many of his fans showed up for the event, he allegedly became a "pandemonium," The Washington Post reported. The Pauls have been involved in a series of quasi-scandals in recent years, including their brother, Logan.

Logan was involved in a massive controversy when he filmed a corpse in the Suicide Forest in Japan, and then uploaded it to his YouTube channel.



