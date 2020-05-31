Is Julia Roberts quarantined alone in the middle of a divorce with Danny Moder?

Is Julia Roberts in quarantine alone due to the Coronavirus pandemic and mounting tensions with her husband Danny Moder? If you believe in tabloids, Julia and Danny are on the brink of divorce. The couple has been married for 18 years and has three children together. Although both Danny and Julia have social media, they no longer share many photos or videos of themselves and this has helped fuel speculation that there are problems in paradise. Even on Mother's Day, Julia and Danny's social media platforms lacked photos or videos of the family together celebrating Julia on her special day. The latest family photo on Danny Moder's Instagram account is over a year old. Now, a new report in the upcoming June 8, 2020 issue of the New Zealand publication Woman & # 39; s Day suggests that the two are not even quarantined in the same house, that Danny Moder has taken the children and that divorce is just around the corner. .

Neither Danny Moder nor Julia Roberts have spoken about the report to verify or deny it. On Women's Day she reported that they believe Julia Roberts is in quarantine alone in Taos, New Mexico, and that she misses her children. The source stated the following.

"Julia has been hiding in Taos for a couple of weeks, although she hasn't told many people. From what I heard, Danny stayed at his Malibu home with the children. They have been struggling in their marriage for a while, but when LA closed it, they found themselves trapped in the house 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Danny couldn't even go surfing to blow off steam when the beaches were closed. He would hate to have been a fly on the wall of that house. "

The rumors that the two are on the verge of divorce are nothing new. At this point, no one has filed for divorce, so only time will tell if there is any truth to the story.

The report now says that her 15-year-old son Phineas (Finn) is staying with his mother in Taos because he wanted to make sure he had at least one of the children with her.

Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder getting divorced? New report says Julia caught kissing another man! – Celebrity Insider https://t.co/NHEI04Ddis pic.twitter.com/9xJuDID9s5 – Steven Benke (@stevebenke) February 23, 2020

What do you think about the report? Do you think Julia Roberts and Danny Moder will be 19 or 20 years old or do you think they will end soon?

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



