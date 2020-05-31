Is Gerard Butler training to become a magician? That's what some people wonder now that a report was published in the June 8, 2020 issue of In Touch magazine. Gerard has a thriving career in Hollywood and the Scottish actor has multiple projects in various stages of development. Reports are also circulating that he loves practicing magic and illusions and is working hard to achieve it. The post called it an obsession and said that Gerard really wants to become a magician, whether that means he would do magic shows on TV or on stage, remains to be seen.

Gerard Butler doesn't seem to be walking away from Hollywood to become the next Houdini anytime soon, and the actor has a number of movies coming out once the theaters reopen. You certainly have enough time to practice new tricks, now that the Coronavirus pandemic is temporarily ending Hollywood.

The source said that Gerard has a close friend who practices magic and showed him some things. The store did not specify who the magic friend is or if he is famous. The source stated the following and described Gerard Butler demonstrating a magic trick for them.

“He practiced one of his magic tricks on me and tried to make his cigarette disappear, but I could still see it. He is not very good, but he tries hard. "

You can see a video of Gerard Butler participating in a magic trick in the following player.

Interestingly, one of the projects that Gerard Butler has underway is a film called The darkest side of magic based on the V.E. Schwab's novel. The film focuses on four parallel worlds governed by different kinds of power fueled by magic. It is unclear if the magical theme of the film is what drew Gerard Butler to the project.

What you think? Would you be interested in seeing the magician Gerard Bulter and discovering what tricks he has up his sleeve?

