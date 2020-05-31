IPhone privacy requests discriminate against non-Apple apps, according to complaint

Tile, a maker of hardware and software to digitally track the location of personal possessions, has written a letter to the European Commission accusing Apple of anti-competitive behavior as rumors abound that Apple plans to launch a competitor to Tile in the near future. . This follows similar complaints from Tile in the United States.

The letter claims that Apple favors FindMy, the tech giant's own device tracking app, over Tile in some specific ways, and asks the European Commission to open an investigation into Apple's business practices. Here is an excerpt from the letter from Tile's attorney general, Kirsten Daru, which was acquired by the Financial Times:

In the past twelve months, Apple has taken several steps to completely harm Tile, including making it difficult for consumers to use our products and services. This is particularly troubling because Apple's actions occur at the same time that Apple launched a new FindMy app that competes even more directly with Tile and also began preparing for the launch of a competitive hardware product.

One of Tile's key arguments is that Apple defaults to the "Always allow,quot; flag to "on,quot; for location-based tracking in the FindMy app when users configure their phones, but third-party apps that perform functions Similar have the default value "disabled,quot;. The result is that third-party applications often have to display dialogs asking the user for permission until the user chooses to manually enable "Always allow,quot; for the application. This "denigrates the user experience," according to Tile's letter.

And in a mirror of previous complaints against Apple by other companies, Tile said his app doesn't get an "equal standing,quot; with Apple's own apps on the App Store. Since those complaints first arose, Apple has changed the results that some users see when searching for certain types of applications, with the effect of increasing the visibility of non-Apple applications in some cases. That said, Apple hasn't said much to app developers about how its search engine works on the App Store.

Apple is already facing an investigation in the European Union as a result of Spotify's complaints that, in addition to issues such as app store placement, Apple's 30 percent reduction in charges made within apps that They use Apple's own payment system is anti-competitive.

In response to Tile's allegations, Apple released the following statement:

We strongly deny the allegations of non-competitive behavior that Tile is raising against us. Based on the critical path we've been on for over a decade, last year we introduced more privacy protections that protect user location data. Tile doesn't like those decisions, so instead of discussing the issue on its merits, they decided to launch attacks without merit.

Apple has tried to make user privacy a key competitive advantage for its products through privacy-oriented marketing and the features of the software and even hardware on its devices. When users set up a new iPhone or iPad, Apple's own apps have default settings, but many of those settings must be confirmed in one way or another by the user before the device can be used. Third-party apps can ping users to request permission to do certain things when they first start, and users can access a device's Settings app to manage permissions for specific third-party apps.

While the parts of Tile's letter of complaint that are publicly available do not directly discuss privacy in any detail, the complaint could be a kind of Rorschach test for viewers – are Apple's privacy policies designed with your mind in mind? user interest or are they a shield for anti-competitive business practices?

The case depends in part on the idea that Apple plans to introduce a hardware competitor to Tile's products. Apple has not publicly confirmed this, but there have been numerous reports from reliable sources that Apple has been about to launch such a product for many months. Developers have also found evidence of the product's existence in recent Apple software releases for iPhone and other devices.

According to the Financial Times, the European Commission has said it received the letter and that it "will respond in due course."