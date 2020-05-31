Inside the COVID-19 unit of a Colorado hospital, a silent fight to keep coronavirus patients breathing – Up News Info

The patient, sitting next to her hospital bed, is one of the few who is awake in the capsule. Many are in medically induced commas so that their bodies don't fight the blue and white tubes that connect them to the machines that breathe through them.

Her lungs are too damaged, too full of fluid and infection, due to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus that has sickened tens of thousands of people in Colorado. They then remain unconscious as the fans pump air in and out of their lungs.

Here, in one of three COVID capsules at the Aurora Medical Center, patients are kidnapped behind glass doors and windows. Visitors are rare. And even on quiet days, like this one in late May, the severity of COVID-19 is always present.

The patient sitting on her bed is working very hard to breathe on her own. Too hard. The team here will have to help, or she will continue to get worse.

Then, in the middle of the morning, a respiratory therapist arrives, with a red box full of supplies that draws the attention of Breanne Burley, director of critical care at the hospital.

"Intubation time?" she asks.

Aurora Medical Center recently gave the Denver Post a rare look inside its COVID-19 unit, allowing reporter Jessica Seaman and photographer AAron Ontiveroz to spend several hours observing the treatment of patients with coronavirus and interviewing hospital medical personnel . The Post agreed to protect patient confidentiality. All the photos and scenes described in this story are from that day.

In the intensive care unit of this Aurora hospital, many patients need ventilators, the breathing machines that have become a crucial tool to combat the new strain of coronavirus that is circling the world. The decision to intubate a patient is not something that doctors take lightly, since doing so means sedating a person and inserting a tube by airway, all without knowing when or even if they will wake up.

The number of patients with respirators in the hospital peaked at 39, all but four of whom had COVID-19, a month ago. But on this day, ICU staff continue to care for more than 20 sick patients with respiratory illness, with most using ventilators. It's a clear reminder that even as Colorado coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline and restaurants and parks reopen, the pandemic is not over.

Employees working in this group are still on the front lines, battling a disease for which there is no vaccine or cure. Since their first patient with COVID-19 arrived in early March, a total of 412 people have been treated with the coronavirus at the facility, learning to overcome the uncertainty of the pandemic.

In the past three months, hospital staff have gained confidence in the treatments they implement, but have even seen young, healthy patients struggle to survive. They themselves have withstood their first peak of the outbreak, but worry about a possible second wave of infections, as measures to halt the spread of the virus are relaxed.

"Most of us are concerned that small spikes will emerge as things open up and we do not have the same level of social distancing and awareness of the virus," says Dr. Chakradhar Kotaru, medical director of the ICU. "But it probably won't be as high as when the peak was first reached."

"Unexplored waters,quot;

Amy Cooper put on a second pair of blue gloves, making sure there is no gap between them and the sleeve of her protective gown. The nurse wears a respiratory mask donated to the capsule. It is slightly more comfortable than the N95 masks worn by colleagues in patient rooms.

Cooper, who started his shift at 7 a.m., is part of the team of nurses, doctors, and respiratory therapists preparing to put the patient on a respirator. Today's procedure is planned, unlike a month ago, when staff had to quickly intubate COVID patients one after the other.

"Do you need something before I go in?" Cooper asks a co-worker before joining her inside the patient's room.

"Amy, I'm staying too, and I can be a runner," says Veronica Duffy, another nurse, as she moves to stand against the wall in front of the room.

Once nurses and doctors enter a patient's room in a COVID capsule, they try not to leave until they finish their tasks because each time they leave they must change their personal protective equipment. So Duffy is on call, ready to take whatever his coworkers might need.

Placing a patient on a ventilator carries one of the highest exposure risks for hospital workers because intubation can aerosolize virus particles. Due to the ease with which the new coronavirus can spread, employees sometimes use sheer curtains that they place on patients as tents to act as shields as doctors insert tubes through the mouth and airways.

"These are unknown waters," says Duffy.

Those who work in the ICU are used to caring for the sickest patients in the hospital. However, in the past few months they had to learn how COVID-19 affects people's bodies and how to treat patients with the disease while responding to one of the most serious viral outbreaks in a century.

The lungs are often the first organs affected by COVID-19, which can cause life-threatening illnesses such as pneumonia and ARDS. But in the months since the first case was confirmed in Colorado, doctors and nurses discovered that the disease does not affect everyone, or every body, in the same way. Kidneys can fail. Blood clots can form causing strokes and heart attacks. And in children, the virus appears to cause a rare multi-system inflammatory syndrome called MIS-C.

"A challenging part of COVID-19 is that we are still learning while treating patients," says Kotaru, adding, "It is an amazing disease because it is not like a typical flu. So it has other aspects than the flu. has ".

The hospital's location in Aurora means it is at one of the state's hot spots. Of the 10 most populous counties in Colorado, Arapahoe and Adams counties have one of the highest cases per capita, and the first has the highest death rate at 46.7 deaths per 100,000 people, according to data from the Department of Public Health and Environment of the state.

In Colorado, more than 25,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 1,100 died from the disease, according to the agency.

Kotaru says that many of the patients arriving at the hospital have been Latino, a population that has not only become ill with the coronavirus at a disproportionately high rate, but has also experienced more hospitalizations in some parts of the state.

In late March, as the number of patients increased, the Aurora Medical Center converted two other areas of the facility into intensive care units to manage the overflow. The post-anesthesia care unit, or PACU, was transformed into negative air pressure rooms for coronavirus patients, while the catheterization laboratory was used for patients without COVID. At its peak, there were 50 patients in the ICU, 42 of whom had the coronavirus.

Hospitalizations for the disease have decreased across the state in recent weeks. At its highest point, in April, Colorado hospitals were treating 888 people for COVID-19. Last week, hospitalizations fell below 350 people, according to the state health department.

As hospitalizations decreased, overflow rooms in the so-called catheterization laboratory closed on May 16, and those in the post-anesthesia unit followed three days later. Now all critically ill patients are treated in the 38-bed ICU.

"Even though we had conversations about where the next patients might go, I would say we were very close to reaching our capacity at that point," says Kotaru. "More also from a staffing point of view, rather than a treatment from the patient's point of view."

Early in the outbreak, Colorado health officials warned of a possible increase in COVID-19 patients that could overwhelm hospitals by creating a shortage of ventilators and personal protective equipment, or PPE, as it was already doing at points critics like New York City.

In such a scenario, it was feared that many of the doctors, nurses, and respiratory therapists trained to treat critically ill patients would become ill, and that healthy workers would face the difficult job of deciding which patients would receive vital care, such as treatment. from a fan

Until now, Aurora Medical Center staff have been spared making those difficult ethical and moral decisions. They were able to get more fans from other hospitals, health systems, and even schools. And during the peak, workers say, they never faced the EPP shortage that their colleagues struggled with in other corners of the country.

"I'm amazed at how many of us haven't gotten sick," says Pike Quinn, one of the respiratory therapists on duty at the COVID capsule. "Many of us want to go see if we have antibodies."

"It just seems like we're trying to keep them alive."

In the patient's room, Cooper explains how severely COVID-19 has damaged his lungs and why doctors must take such a serious next step in treatment. The patient, who will need to be sedated, is afraid.

"Sorry," one of the two nurses says to the patient, her voice muffled by the glass.

The couple is comforting the patient, Cooper later recalls, assuring her that the team will take care of her.

"It is quite gratifying to me, to be honest, knowing that I can be there to provide the support that someone needs," he says.

Treating patients with COVID-19 is difficult, Cooper says, because when they get to the point where they don't have enough oxygen, they often don't exhibit the restlessness, confusion, and "air hunger,quot; that other hypoxic patients experience.

"And they don't feel terrible, and that's the weird thing," says Cooper. "I can't tell you how many times I've heard a patient say to me, 'But I don't feel like I need oxygen. I feel good. "But your lungs just don't work well."

Doctors try to determine when to safely place a person on a ventilator, knowing that these patients can end up on the machines for weeks, and some may not survive. An example of this occurred early in the pandemic, as doctors in Colorado's mountainous cities transported patients at risk of becoming seriously ill to hospitals at lower elevations, hoping that they would alleviate symptoms and perhaps prevent the need for a fan.

On this May day, 18 of the 23 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU are on ventilators. Typically, when treating patients with a ventilator, such as after trauma or surgery, staff try to remove them from the machines after two to three days. But with COVID-19, they discover that people are on the machines for an average of nine days, and some even 45 to 50 days.

Of the 91 COVID-19 patients that Aurora hospital staff have placed on ventilators during the outbreak, 72 have come out of the machines. Of those who no longer use fans, 34 died and 38 survived.

"It's been a long time since I've seen so many people so ill," says Quinn, the respiratory therapist. "Right now it seems like we are trying to keep them alive."

He is among the team of doctors who intubate the patient. Before entering the room, Quinn puts on a white respiratory hood, which has a fan that pushes air out of her face to prevent virus particles from entering. These hoods are available for personnel who cannot properly fit their N95 masks.

Outside, Duffy the nurse watches.

"Do you want the store?" she asks about the curtain occasionally used as a shield during intubation.

On the other side of the glass, Cooper shakes his head "no." Not long after, a coworker gestures to Duffy. The team needs something.

"The Glidescope?" he asks before rushing to find the machine that will allow doctors to see the patient's airways on a screen.

Duffy can't find him in the room, so he runs to another part of the hospital and says to those in the room, "I'm going to have to go to the main pod."

Once the machine is found and in the patient's room, Duffy disinfects his hands and returns to his place against the wall, waiting for the next order. It doesn't take long. Cooper presses his face against the glass and extends his fingers in an "L,quot; shape.

Duffy takes off once more, this time looking for a sedative.

"The world has no idea what this looks like,quot;

These days, visitors are rarely able to enter the ICU, an established restriction due to the ease with which the coronavirus spreads. They only come when doctors need to make important decisions about care, like end-of-life determinations. They are so rare that when a staff member sees a couple on a recent day, he says, "It's been so long since the family visit."

Since most families are unable to visit the COVID-19 unit, the names and phone numbers of family members are written on the glass outside the patient rooms so that the staff caring for them can easily call or contact FaceTime to loved ones of patients.

It is a difficult task, especially when a patient has spent weeks on a respirator and the nurses are unsure whether they will survive.

"It is so difficult to convey how concerned we are and what we are seeing," says Cooper, "because it is so off the wall that the world has no idea what this looks like for people."

While the hospital has discharged 80% of all hospitalized patients with the new coronavirus, the staff recalls losing two or three patients a day during last month's spike. Once the hospital saw six COVID-19 patients die in a single day.

"The ICU receives that percentage (of patients) that it normally doesn't," says Burley, the director of critical care. "For nurses who care for these patients when they're ventilated for weeks, that's what makes it harder to keep moving forward."

More than an hour after intubation began, Cooper leaves the patient's room and removes his respirator. His face is red from the marks left by the mask. He puts on a lighter yellow surgical mask and cleans the red supply box.

Behind her, the patient remains silent as the ventilator pushes air into her lungs, and a stillness invades the capsule.