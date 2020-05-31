Inside the COVID-19 pavilion at the Aurora Medical Center

AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info
Nurse Amy Cooper speaks through a glass door to Nurse Veronica Duffy as Cooper and other medical professionals sedate a patient by intubation in the ICU Covid room at Aurora Medical Center.
Aurora Medical Center recently gave the Denver Post a rare look inside its COVID-19 unit, allowing reporter Jessica Seaman and photographer AAron Ontiveroz to spend several hours observing the treatment of patients with coronavirus and interviewing hospital medical personnel . The Post agreed to protect patient confidentiality. All the photos and scenes described in this story are from that day.
In one of the three COVID capsules at Aurora Hospital, patients are kidnapped behind glass doors and windows. Visitors are rare. And even on quiet days, like this one in late May, the severity of COVID-19 is always present.
From left to right, Ashley Vite, Cilia Beach, Breanne Burley and Veronica Duffy read an EKG in the Covid ward of the ICU at Aurora Medical Center.
A team of nurses and a respiratory therapist work with a patient in the ICU's Covid ward at Aurora Medical Center.
Pike Quinn, a respiratory therapist, transmits instructions through a glass door in a room to a nurse as a doctor, and a team of nurses intubate a patient in the ICU Covid ward at Aurora Medical Center.
Dr. Carrie Goodson (left) comforts a patient while she is intubated, while nurses Ashley Vite (center) and Amy Cooper (right) assist in the Covid ward of the ICU at Aurora Medical Center.
Nurse Doug Utech places a face shield on her respirator before entering a patient's room in the ICU Covid room at Aurora Medical Center.
Nurse Oscar Salmerón wears a respirator while working with a patient in the ICU's Covid ward at Aurora Medical Center.
Local children's thank you cards hang in the ICU's Covid room at Aurora Medical Center.
Respiratory therapist Pike Quinn prepares before entering a patient's room in the ICU Covid room at Aurora Medical Center.
A face shield hangs from a hand sanitizer dispenser in the ICU Covid room at Aurora Medical Center.
Nurse Doug Utech wears a respirator while working in a patient's room in the ICU Covid room at Aurora Medical Center. (Editor's Note: This image has been darkened to protect confidential patient information)
From left to right, medical professionals in the ICU's Covid ward, Cilia Beach, Veronica Duffy, Pike Quinn, Nikki Schoolcraft, and Breanne Burley gather for a short break at the Aurora Medical Center.