Inside the COVID-19 pavilion at the Aurora Medical Center

Aurora Medical Center recently gave the Denver Post a rare look inside its COVID-19 unit, allowing reporter Jessica Seaman and photographer AAron Ontiveroz to spend several hours observing the treatment of patients with coronavirus and interviewing hospital medical personnel . The Post agreed to protect patient confidentiality. All the photos and scenes described in this story are from that day.

In one of the three COVID capsules at Aurora Hospital, patients are kidnapped behind glass doors and windows. Visitors are rare. And even on quiet days, like this one in late May, the severity of COVID-19 is always present.