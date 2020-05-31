Insecure's Kendrick Sampson bug was hit with rubber bullets by police

Unsafe actor Kendrick Sampson He was on the front line during one of the Los Angeles protests.

Sadly, the 32-year-old star was the victim of police brutality during one of her West Hollywood protests in support of her Build Power Initiative, which was co-organized by Black Lives Matter in Pan Pacific Park.

Furthermore, protests nationwide were also in response to George Floyddeath Breonna Taylordeath Tony McDadedeath Ahmaud ArberyDeath and many others in recent months.

During the protests, Kendrick was shot by police officers' rubber bullets and was also repeatedly beaten by a police baton. The incident was not only seen during the actor's Instagram Live session, but was also seen Simultaneously captured by CNN cameras during its broadcast.

"I'm glad they witnessed this. Esp the video of them actually pointing at us," the Unsafe star shared in Twitter in light of what happened to him.