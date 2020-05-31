Insecure's Kendrick Sampson bug was hit with rubber bullets by police

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO
Unsafe actor Kendrick Sampson He was on the front line during one of the Los Angeles protests.
Sadly, the 32-year-old star was the victim of police brutality during one of her West Hollywood protests in support of her Build Power Initiative, which was co-organized by Black Lives Matter in Pan Pacific Park.
Furthermore, protests nationwide were also in response to George Floyddeath Breonna Taylordeath Tony McDadedeath Ahmaud ArberyDeath and many others in recent months.
During the protests, Kendrick was shot by police officers' rubber bullets and was also repeatedly beaten by a police baton. The incident was not only seen during the actor's Instagram Live session, but was also seen Simultaneously captured by CNN cameras during its broadcast.
"I'm glad they witnessed this. Esp the video of them actually pointing at us," the Unsafe star shared in Twitter in light of what happened to him.
"He did not try to bounce the bullets off the ground, a tactic, he pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME," he explained of the police officer who shot him multiple times. "I actually received 7 hits with rubber bullets and many with batons. My son has stitches."
Joy alum Amber riley He also spoke after seeing the incident.
"Tear gas, rubber bullets and batons. See @ kendrick38 be beaten for no reason," the actress and singer wrote in Twitter. "The women are punched in the face and stomach. White agitators start fires and vandalize the property to make it appear that this is the sole purpose of our presence there."
Kendrick too shared that at one point, "two of the officers tried to grab my phone!"
The additional"In the video where my phone was 'turned off', the policemen rushed over and the crowd pointed a boy with a megaphone. He hit the people next to him to the point where one of the officers had blood on his All because he said the truth: Some of the agitators in the crowd were plainclothes police. "
According to the 32-year-old star, the protests were peaceful until the police officers appeared.
"From peaceful to violent. The violence comes entirely from LAPD," said the actor. wrote, along with video images captured from Orange is the new black star Matt McGorry. "You can hear the commander yell,quot; MOVE! "- the police speak for,quot; F ** K EM UP! "- in the end you will see THREE POLICE OFFICERS coming towards me while defending someone on the ground who was hitting!"
Kendrick thanked his followers and fans for showing him love during this time. However, he explained that the good fight is far from over.
"We appreciate the great amount of support and support with us, but if you really want to support, be sure to do EVERYTHING in our POWER to #DEFUNDPOLICE." expressed. "FINISH THE LEGACY OF SLAVE CAPTURE and use those resources, OUR RESOURCES to build BETTER. Make IT headlines. Work."
the Unsafe Star was not the only celebrity protesting. Jamie Foxx, Porsha Williams, Michael B. Jordan, J Cole, Halsey, Yungblud, Rachel Lindsay and many others came out.