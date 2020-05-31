Illegal Assembly Declared in Santa Ana as Protesters Throw Bottles and Fireworks at Officers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– About 400 protesters gathered in Santa Ana on Saturday night to protest the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

Some threw mortars, stones and bottles at officers, who deployed tear gas in response.

The demonstration started around 8 p.m. at McFadden Avenue and Bristol Street, according to authorities. Officers were at the protest site to monitor, but were not making arrests.

However, they removed protesters from the front steps of the Santa Ana Police Department on Boyd Way.

Finally, the crowd dispersed to various locations in the city. Santa Ana Police Corporal Anthony Bertagna said some arrests were made, although an exact number was not immediately available.

An O.C. The deputy sheriff was injured and was rushed to the hospital, Bertagna said.

At 9 p.m., Orange County police had declared an illegal assembly and a "Checkmate Charlie Code," meaning law enforcement from all other O.C. Assistance is requested from the cities in Santa Ana.

Santa Ana police fired tear gas at Bristol Street and McFadden, where hundreds of protesters gathered. Pic of the witness. "Checkmate Charlie,quot; asks all OC law enforcement for help. No injuries or looting were reported @cbsla #cbsla #protest pic.twitter.com/mVdkZFuOxw – michele gile (@CBSmichelegile) May 31, 2020

Authorities said the protest organizers either did not have a permit or agreed to follow the demonstration rules, but the Santa Ana Police Department learned of the action in advance through social media.

Saturday night marks the first night of unrest in Santa Ana, after several days of protests in Los Angeles and across the country.

"We are prepared for what comes to town," said Bertagna. "Our main objective is, if people come here to protest peacefully, we are here to help them do it. When they take over the intersections, they throw bottles and rocks at the officers … then it becomes a compliance issue." .