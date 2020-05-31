Illegal assembly declared in Huntington Beach after protesters block traffic on PCH – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A rally that drew crowds of more than 500 people to Huntington Beach was declared an illegal assembly.

Huntington Beach police spokeswoman Angela Bennett said protesters began blocking traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway and began arguing with each other. As a result, the police have called for the crowd to disperse.

Despite the order, many of the protesters remained on the scene at 2:45 p.m. The protest started around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and an illegal assembly was declared 1.5 hours later.

"We are asking people to disperse," said Bennett. "We have to put our people in their place and fulfill the request."

Business operators along Main Street were raising windows, City News Service reported.

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

This is breaking news. More information will be added as soon as it is available.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)