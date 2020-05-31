ICYMI: Scott Disick's Big Week, Jessica Simpson's Fit Selfie and more

If you didn't keep up Scott Disick this week you got lost much.
Before turning 37, the reality star escaped to Utah with Kourtney Kardashian and his sons Mason10 Penelope, 7 and Reign, 5, for a quiet Memorial Day weekend in Amangiri. "It was very relaxing and such a nice change of scenery getting out of town and being in the desert," revealed one source. "There was no one around and they felt they had it all to themselves."
The official birthday celebrations continued on Tuesday with an intimate reunion at home with the family, which included Khloe Kardashian and True thompson. "We have so many memories together. You are an amazing father, brother and friend." Kim Kardashian praised on Twitter. "Thanks for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."
And, the next day, E! The news confirmed that after three years together, the Lord and Sofia Richie he had decided to part. "Sofia believes Scott has a lot on his plate at the moment and believes it is better that they are separated so that he can focus on himself," shared a source. "She only cares for him and his best interest."
That wasn't the only romance, old or new, that raised his eyebrows. Then Lady Gaga dropped his long awaited album ChromaticLittle monsters couldn't help but wonder if their song "Fun Tonight,quot; was about their ex Christian carino.
"I feel like I'm in the hell of a prison / I put my hands through the steel bars and scream / What happens now?" the singer sings on the track. "I'm not okay / And if I scream, you walk away / When I'm sad, you just want to play."
As fans pointed out on social media, the lyrics seem to cast a shadow over their old love. "How dare he make our girl feel like this," he wrote. an user. Intervened other, "Gaga may be a bit cryptic with her relationship references, but can we agree that 'Fun Tonight' is about Carino?"
Do you need to know other moments of pop culture? The early start of the hot girls summer thanks to Ayesha Curry. The cookbook author showed off her fit figure in a set of fierce bikini photos taken by who else, but her husband Stephen Curry. In the meantime, Jessica Simpson He took to Instagram to share some motivation after training.
"I woke up before the 3 kids to come in and spend time with me, me and me," captioned a photo of her in a sports bra and shorts. "Move, move, move for your own mental health."
For all the pop culture moments you missed this week, watch the video above and tune in to Pop on Peacock by E! Lilliana Vazquez, available only in Peacock.