If you didn't keep up Scott Disick this week you got lost much.

Before turning 37, the reality star escaped to Utah with Kourtney Kardashian and his sons Mason10 Penelope, 7 and Reign, 5, for a quiet Memorial Day weekend in Amangiri. "It was very relaxing and such a nice change of scenery getting out of town and being in the desert," revealed one source. "There was no one around and they felt they had it all to themselves."

The official birthday celebrations continued on Tuesday with an intimate reunion at home with the family, which included Khloe Kardashian and True thompson. "We have so many memories together. You are an amazing father, brother and friend." Kim Kardashian praised on Twitter. "Thanks for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you."

And, the next day, E! The news confirmed that after three years together, the Lord and Sofia Richie he had decided to part. "Sofia believes Scott has a lot on his plate at the moment and believes it is better that they are separated so that he can focus on himself," shared a source. "She only cares for him and his best interest."