I don't condone violence

The YouTube star sparks a backlash on social media after a video of him walking inside the Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, while looters destroyed the property and went viral.

Jake Paul is clarifying allegations that he was involved in the looting and vandalism of a Scottsdale, Arizona shopping mall. Shortly after video footage of him inside the Fashion Square Mall, while the looting was taking place online, the YouTube star issued a rebuttal statement via his social media accounts.

"To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group participated in any type of looting or vandalism," said the 23-year-old on Sunday, May 31. "By context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrible injustices our country has seen, leading to tear gas for filming the events and brutality unfolding in Arizona."

In the post he launched through Instagram Story and Twitter, the younger brother of Logan Paul He continued to share his side of the story. "We were gassed and forced to keep moving on foot," he wrote. "We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and draw more attention to the anger we feel in every neighborhood we travel; we strictly document, we don't get involved."

Jake emphasized that he does not "tolerate violence, looting, or violation of the law." He added: "However, I understand the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed, and while it is not the answer, it is important for people to see it and collectively discover how to move forward in a healthy way."

The former of Tana Mongeau He concluded his post by calling the unit in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis. "We are all doing the best we can to be useful and raise awareness; this is not the time to attack each other, it is time to unite and evolve," he said.

Jake and his friends participated in the peaceful protests, which have erupted across the country, on Saturday, May 31. He documented his experience on Instagram Story, sharing at one point that his eyes were "bleeding" after being gassed. Later the same day, however, footage of him walking through the Fashion Square mall while the looting was going viral.

While Jake was not seen causing property damage, many found him guilty for being around. His friend / cameraman Andrew Blue has since responded to the controversial video, defending the YouTuber. "Just for clarity, I'm a cameraman and my job is to document pretty much everything," he wrote on Instagram Story.

"We were strictly documenting the situation and doing our part to use our platform to raise awareness of the horrible event and general injustice," he continued. "No one with us was looting or destroying, although it was certainly tragic to see him and, although we understand the frustration, we do not tolerate or support any behavior like that."