How surfers Alana Blanchard and Jack Freestone are riding the wave

Say Aloha to one of the sweetest couples in surfing!

On the north shore of Hawaii is a powerful couple who don't just catch waves. They have drawn the attention of pop culture and sports fans for their candid social media posts, their beautiful family, and their love of blue ocean water.

In case you haven't guessed, we're talking about Alana Blanchard and Jack Freestone.

This weekend, the World Surf League released a small piece of content called "Lawn Patrol,quot; that gives an insight into the home life of this famous duo.

"Usually we travel all over the world doing contests, but since closing, we can't, so they decided to let the surfers show their house and the special things about it," Alana shared with E! Exclusive news. "We have a little boy and he just runs, so it's hard to keep the house clean."

That growing boy named Banks He has already shown love and appreciation for the ocean around him. In fact, a quick look at Alana and Jack's Instagram and you may see a boy who is already following in the footsteps of mom and dad.