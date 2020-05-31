How surfers Alana Blanchard and Jack Freestone are riding the wave

Alana Blanchard / Instagram
Say Aloha to one of the sweetest couples in surfing!
On the north shore of Hawaii is a powerful couple who don't just catch waves. They have drawn the attention of pop culture and sports fans for their candid social media posts, their beautiful family, and their love of blue ocean water.
In case you haven't guessed, we're talking about Alana Blanchard and Jack Freestone.
This weekend, the World Surf League released a small piece of content called "Lawn Patrol,quot; that gives an insight into the home life of this famous duo.
"Usually we travel all over the world doing contests, but since closing, we can't, so they decided to let the surfers show their house and the special things about it," Alana shared with E! Exclusive news. "We have a little boy and he just runs, so it's hard to keep the house clean."
That growing boy named Banks He has already shown love and appreciation for the ocean around him. In fact, a quick look at Alana and Jack's Instagram and you may see a boy who is already following in the footsteps of mom and dad.
"We hope he wants to surf and we definitely have him on the board and he just plays, but we are not going to push him or anything," he shared. "We just hope he sees us having fun to come. He is a completely different kid on the beach. He is so happy and never wants to leave. He is quite special."
What's also special is Alana and Jack's bond in and out of the water. While they spend many days fishing for waves, the couple also enjoy daytime dates and picnics outdoors.
And yes, Jack is guilty of tuning in to his protagonist's favorite reality shows.
"I will also be watching Vanderpump Rules or keeping up with the Kardashians and he's going to pretend he doesn't want to see it, but then he's completely tuning in, "he joked with us." Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. It always gives me a lot of information about my reality show, but I love them and every time I see it, it's stuck. "
While the couple hopes to compete again once the sports world is restored after the CoronavirusThey are also excited for their upcoming wedding.
"We were literally planning for the end of this year or the beginning of next year for our wedding. I am from Kauai and Jack & # 39; s from Australia, so it would always be a destination wedding where we would celebrate in Australia or Kauai." Now we really don't know what to do or what is going to happen in the world. We're stuck, "Alana explained." We don't want to plan anything and we don't know if people are going to want to travel, so it's really difficult. "
One thing that is for sure is Alana's old friend and fellow surfer. Bethany Hamilton will be supportive.
"I have so many young girls who say,‘ Are you still Bethany's friend? "And I always say, 'Yah totally'. We literally just talked like two minutes ago, "Alana shared." We both have busy lives, and when we are together we usually surf, so we don't take pictures. We are still very close. In fact, she will be at my wedding when it happens. "
Until then, take a look at some of Alana's cutest photos of Jack and his son Banks in our gallery below.
Balance law
"If Jack is competing, I will make sure I wake up with Banks. If I am competing, Jack will go one step further and be more of a dad service," Alana explained to E! News. "It just depends on who is doing what."
Fun in the sun
"What our type of date @jackfreestone looks like," Alana shared on Instagram as she sunbathed with her man.
Family of 3
"He is the best and loving father you could ask for," Alana shared with E! News when talking about Jack. "He just cares a lot about Banks' happiness."
hugs and kisses
"Salty kisses,quot;, shared the professional surfer with her followers after an afternoon in the blue water of the ocean.
Unbreakable bond
No matter where the job takes them, they support each other.
Traveling companions
We promise that these two will not be in the ocean all day, every day! The couple took a photo from a vacation in Lisbon.
Anniversary smoothies
"Happy 8-year-old baby! It still seems like we just started dating even though we have a 2-year-old son," Alana wrote on Instagram last February. "I love you so much, you are my everything."
