His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Two crises collide in the US USA

Cities across the United States were on fire Sunday after a largely peaceful Saturday day of protests turned into a night of chaos and violence.

Hundreds of people were arrested when police clashed with protesters angry at the death, a week ago today, of George Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Emotions were already racing over the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has the highest death count in the world, over 100,000, and has cut tens of millions of jobs.

The first in decades: At least 75 American cities have seen protests in recent days, and mayors in more than two dozen have imposed curfews. It was the first time since 1968, after the murder of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., that so many local leaders have issued such orders in the face of civic unrest.