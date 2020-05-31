His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Two crises collide in the US USA
Cities across the United States were on fire Sunday after a largely peaceful Saturday day of protests turned into a night of chaos and violence.
Hundreds of people were arrested when police clashed with protesters angry at the death, a week ago today, of George Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Emotions were already racing over the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic. The United States has the highest death count in the world, over 100,000, and has cut tens of millions of jobs.
The first in decades: At least 75 American cities have seen protests in recent days, and mayors in more than two dozen have imposed curfews. It was the first time since 1968, after the murder of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., that so many local leaders have issued such orders in the face of civic unrest.
President Trump said Friday that he would begin to reverse the special trade and financial privileges that the United States extends to Hong Kong after Chinese leaders pushed through their plan to enact a national security law that expands their power in the territory.
Lawyers, bankers, teachers and other professionals interviewed by The Times described a growing culture of fear in Hong Kong offices. Employees face pressure to support pro-Beijing candidates in local elections and echo the official line of the Chinese government. Those who speak can be punished or even forced to leave.
Uncertainty: Hong Kong's success as a global financial center stems from its status as a bridge between the Chinese economy and the rest of the world. Now that balance looks increasingly precarious.
Quotable: "This looks like a new Cold War, and Hong Kong is becoming a new Berlin," said Claudia Mo, a legislator in the city's pro-democracy camp.
Indian and Chinese troops fought with rocks, sticks, and fists in recent episodes along their disputed border in the Himalayas. They were not fired and no one thinks the two giants are about to go to war, but the escalation is concerning.
Our reporters He examined the border fights and what might be behind them: a new assertiveness from China and perhaps Indian-built roads near Tibet.
SpaceX docking: The capsule carrying two NASA astronauts docked at the International Space Station on Sunday, less than a day after a launch that marked the first time humans traveled in orbit in a spacecraft built and operated by a private company.
G7 postponed: President Trump postponed a meeting of the Group of 7 in the US USA until September next month after Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said she would not attend in person over concerns about the coronavirus. Trump said he wanted to include Russia, Australia, South Korea and India to discuss the future of China.
Snapshot: Over, Drive-in cinema at a vegetable market in Prague. Throughout Europe, drive-ins, with separate people in cars, have become a common means of circumventing pandemic restrictions.
What we are reading: This essay in The Harvard Review. Lynda Richardson, a story editor, writes: "In a meditation on contact and distance in this quarantine era, an articulate writer finally accepts a brutal attack in New York City many years ago."
And now for the backstory on …
My world: a decade working from home
Mike Hale, a Times television critic, has spent 10 years working at home, watching the latest television series. So when the pandemic hit, it didn't change much for him. In fact, he discovered, other lives were becoming more like his.
This is what wrote about his immutable work for Times Insider.
This sense of equality was reinforced by the ability of the television industry, relatively speaking, to maintain a business appearance as usual. Colleagues covering the arts that depended on the physical proximity of audiences (theater, dance, live music, museums and art galleries, even movies – that is, almost all of them) suddenly found themselves struggling to find things to write about. . Meanwhile, on TV, new shows were coming out.
But the truth, of course, is that everything is changing, and the change is quickly catching up on television. The absence of live sports has been the most obvious effect of the pandemic, but the near-complete shutdown of production on most non-news shows is already readjusting schedules and wreaking havoc in the fall season (if that designation means something now).
Creators are just beginning to explore new and safe ways to do shows. (A cutting-edge example, the dramatic anthology "Stories of Isolation," aired this month in Britain and hits BritBox in the United States in June.) The next time we do a TV preview, it will probably look very different.
And while television critics have had it easier than almost anyone during this troubled and sometimes terrifying period, we have not been touched. No matter how well practiced you are sitting on a sofa and looking at a screen, you are not doing it with the same comfort level that you had before.
The need to check the news is stronger. Any susceptibility you may have to feelings of general worthlessness is doubled. Worst of all, everyone else in your building is now home during the day as well, and instead of watching TV, they do dance aerobics or practice cello.
