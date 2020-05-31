Has Carrie Underwood had plastic surgery? Did you receive lip injections? This is the question that many people ask themselves due to the new photos of the American idol winner. It is also the subject of a new report in the next June 8, 2020 issue of Life & Style magazine. Carrie Underwood announced that she fell at her Nashville, Tennessee home in November 2017, injuring her face, causing stitches and reconstructive surgery. She even went so far as to tell fans that when they saw her again she would look different. However; That's not what people are talking about in 2020. Regarding Carrie's terrible accident, many people reported that they couldn't see a scar or detect anything different in her appearance. Let's fast-forward to 2020, and people suspect Carrie has undergone many plastic surgery procedures, including lip surgery.

Life & Syle weighed in on the matter and spoke with the plastic surgeon, Dr. Alexander Rivkin, who said that although he did not treat Carrie Underwood, he believed that she had lipstick.

The publication stated the following.

Carrie has clearly improved her lips. Her lips look good, although she put too much on her sides. She is also taking good care of her skin, probably with regular facials, cosmeceuticals and the occasional laser treatment. "

You can watch a video detailing Carrie Underwood's physical transformation since she became a household name when she won American Idol in 2005 in the following player.

Health, beauty and wellness are very important to Carrie Underwood. She is the author of the book "Find Your Path,quot; and regularly shares photos and videos of health and wellness exercises on her social media accounts. She has struggled with her self-image, weight, and body acceptance and has opened up about these issues with her fans and the public.

What do you think about Carrie Underwood's appearance? Do you think it looks like he's gone under the knife? Do you think he has done his lips?

