Harvard hoop coach Tommy Amaker addresses the arrest of Seth Towns

Harvard men's basketball coach Tommy Amaker joined the roster of people in the sports world to make a statement after George Floyd's death.

Amaker also took the time to address the arrest of one of his former players, Seth Towns. Towns, who left Harvard as a graduation transfer to the state of Ohio earlier this offseason, was detained during a protest at Floyd's death in Towns' hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

"I know that recent graduate Seth Towns was detained last night at a rally in Columbus, Ohio," Amaker said. “I fully support and am proud of Seth in his continued fight for social justice, a cause that has been close and dear to him since his arrival on campus four years ago. We as a program always encourage our players in their efforts to defend their beliefs and what is right. ”

Towns was briefly detained and was not arrested, an Ohio state spokesman told ESPN.

In a video of his arrest, posted by Eleven Warriors, Towns is heard saying "Say your name!" to the crowd of protesters who responded by saying "George Floyd!" The video also captured someone saying Towns "was not touching anyone,quot; while handcuffed.

Images of Seth Towns in police custody early Friday at the scene of a protest in Columbus. Towns, a new basketball transfer from Ohio state, graduated from Harvard on Thursday. Towns is no longer in police custody and is safe at home, according to a source. pic.twitter.com/kFptHH63BN – Eleven warriors (@ 11W) May 30, 2020

Towns responded to Friday's events on Twitter.

"In just 24 hours, I crossed a virtual Harvard graduation stage to the back of the police van along with other peaceful protesters, of whom I am equally proud," Towns said in a tweet on Saturday.

In just 24 hours, I crossed a virtual Harvard graduation stage to the back of the police van along with other peaceful protesters, of whom I am equally proud. pic.twitter.com/qtvXmw0Fwq – Seth 💤 (@ seth_towns17) May 30, 2020

Amaker also offered his condolences to those affected by Floyd's "senseless,quot; death and called on everyone to show their support.

"I want to express my condolences and heartbreak for all those affected by George Floyd's mindless death," Amaker said. "Let's show support and empathy for all affected communities, specifically communities of color, and the many men and women in law enforcement who protect and separate with honor and respect.

"This is a very challenging time for our country. We need unity now more than ever, "added Amaker.