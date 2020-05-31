Happy Birthday Clint Eastwood – Beloved actor and director turns 90

Clint Eastwood celebrates his 90th birthday on May 31, 2020, and fans around the world are honoring the beloved actor, director, and producer. With the Coronavirus pandemic ending Hollywood, many have wondered what the actor has been doing or is slowing down. A devout vegan (many attribute his longevity and Betty White's longevity to diet), Clint has shown no signs of retirement, but that may soon change. He currently has no projects in process and his last film was in 2019, Richard Jewell. Clint has been nominated for 12 Oscars and has won five. Her latest project, Richard Jewell, was also an Oscar nominated film. At this point, there is no way to know for sure what Clint Eastwood plans to do after the coronavirus pandemic and the reopening of Hollywood.

Some of Clint's most notable films also have remarkable lines. He will always be an icon for his role as Harry Callahan at the Dirty Harry films. He started acting in the 1950s and started with many uncredited roles. One of the most famous passages in the history of the film is the following quote from the 1971 classic. Dirty Harry.

"I know what you're thinking, punk. You're thinking,quot; Did he fire six shots or only five? "Now, to tell you the truth, I've forgotten all this excitement. But since this is a .44 Magnum, the ultimate pistol powerful in the world and it will take your breath away, you must ask yourself a question: 'Do I feel lucky? Well, right punk?

With nothing at the moment, many are concerned that Clint Eastwood is finally ready to retire.

You can watch a documentary with the life of Clint Eastwood on the following video player.

Do you expect Clint Eastwood to continue working? Do you think it can be withdrawn once the Coronavirus pandemic ends?

Happy birthday, Clint Eastwood!

