Happy Birthday Brooke Shields – The Blue Lagoon star and Calvin Klein model are 55 years old

Happy birthday to Brooke Shields who celebrates her 55th birthday on May 31, 2020. The New Yorker passed the Coronavius ​​pandemic house with her husband Chris Henchy, 19, and the couples two daughters Rowan Francis (17) and Grier Hammond (14 ). Frequently sharing about her life on social media, Brooke went viral after showing off her perfect figure in a photo shoot on the beach for Self magazine. Brooke has been famous for most of her life and was an exceptionally beautiful girl. Due to her beauty, she started modeling at a very young age and at the tender age of 11 months, it was the face of baby Ivory Soap.

When Brooke was 12, she starred in the controversial film. Pretty Baby with Susan Sarandon and Keith Carradine. He also worked with Woody Allen for the film. Annie Hall but his part was cut from the movie. She showed great aptitude as a child actress and performed a memorable performance in the 1976 thriller Alice Sweet Alice.

While Brooke was making a name for herself in Hollywood, her modeling career continued to thrive. Brooke is 6 feet tall and when she was 14 years old, she had signed with Eileen Ford (who developed her modeling company's children's division specifically for Brooke) and had been featured on the cover of Vogue magazine and got the lucrative Calvin Klein Campaign. . Throughout the 1980s, Brooke Shields' name was synonymous with the motto "Nothing stands between me and my Calvins."

Now a mother of two, Brooke's career has had many accomplishments. He has starred in several television comedies and recently appeared in series such as 9-1-1, Jane the virginand Creative galaxy and played Alice in the 2020 movie My Boyfriend's Pills.

Today, Brooke Shields shares many wellness tips on her official Instagram account as she overcomes the Coronavirus pandemic with her family.

Happy birthday Brooke Shields!

