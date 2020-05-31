Hannah Brown promises 'to be part of the solution' in a new video of apologies about using N-Word

Instagram

Weeks after causing controversy for abandoning racial slurs while singing during an Instagram Live, the & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; He stands in front of the camera to express his regret with tears.

Hannah Brown finally he has gone before the camera to recognize his mistake. Almost two weeks after releasing the N word while singing DaBaby& # 39; Rockstar & # 39 ;, season 15 star of "High school"He entered Instagram Live on Saturday, May 30 to express his remorse for her action in person, promising that she" will be part of the solution. "

The 25-year-old started her video by saying, "I have been trying for a long time to figure out how I would handle everything," before explaining, "I wanted the time to be right and I have been so concerned about not taking up space with all the events that occur. and George Floyd's death happening and there's so much suffering and anger and I didn't want to offend anyone. " Then he added: "But I realized that this is not the right time, it is the right thing."

In addressing the scandal it caused, the first "Dancing with the stars"champion remembered", I tried to speak, sing a popular TikTok dance and recite the N word, and it was part of the song. Initially, I didn't even know what was happening and I know it's wrong to say the N word in a song, and I couldn't imagine I would have used it, so I immediately denied it. "

"I tried to defend myself, but between being intoxicated, which I'm not proud of either, and just embarrassed and confused, I made things worse," she continued. "It wasn't until the next morning that reality set in and I said so. At that point, there was an avalanche of emotions." She continued to admit, "I was very embarrassed."

On why it took him so long to address the problem in person, Brown explained, "What I did, I didn't want it to go away. What I did was extremely serious and I didn't want to keep repeating this." Long history of white people not taking responsibility and accountability for their actions when black people, black people, denounce them for their behavior. That's something I don't want to be a part of. To do it, he had to understand it. "

The television personality also acknowledged his ignorance on the matter. "To be honest, I didn't know much, I don't want to be ignorant anymore," she said. "I don't want to be an ignorant white girl who uses the N word, but I also don't want to be someone who gets on an intoxicated platform and engages her platform in that way."

Brown later advised her followers not to support her by defending her. "What I did, what I said was indefensible," he said. "I don't need anyone to defend me because of what I did because what I said, what I did was wrong. But I hope that what I did was wrong, but what I didn't know even before is the worst part of and is ignorance. I am not ignorant and I will no longer be part of the problem. "

In the end, the former beauty queen promised, "I will be part of the solution, and you will see it. From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I feel sorry for everyone I hurt and disappointed. I promise to keep doing better, I promise." .