Halsey subtly shadowed people asking for selfies while protesting

"This is not a meet and greet."
Yesterday, thousands of people took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest the death of George Floyd.
Numerous celebrities came out to show their support, including Halsey.
The 25-year-old was on the front line at the Fairfax Distract in Los Angeles for several hours, along with rapper Yungblud.
Apparently, some fans saw the singer yesterday and thought it was an appropriate time to ask for selfies, and Halsey quickly called them out on Twitter.
People were quick to accept that the protests are not a "meet and greet."
Some suggested that Halsey and other celebrities, many of whom have been wearing COVID light face covers, dress up to avoid overly jealous fans …
… but others noted that doing so may offset the impact of celebrities using their platform.
Many also noted that any photos of protesters, celebrities, or otherwise, could cause harm.
Halsey later called the media outlets who wrote about celebrities in a way that was out of the box, or as she put it, "what people wear in protests."
Although some celebrities may be accommodating Take photos at the protests (which is very nice of you), now is not the time.
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!