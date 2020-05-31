Halsey subtly shadowed people asking for selfies while protesting

"This is not a meet and greet."

Yesterday, thousands of people took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest the death of George Floyd.

Mark Ralston / Getty Images

Numerous celebrities came out to show their support, including Halsey.

Spot, Gumu / SPOT-GAMR / BACKGRID

In the past few days, she's been very vocal on social networks about people who use their platform forever.

The 25-year-old was on the front line at the Fairfax Distract in Los Angeles for several hours, along with rapper Yungblud.

Spot, Gumu / SPOT-GAMR / BACKGRID

In addition to some photos, she tweeted that the police fired rubber bullets at them, in addition to using tear gas, although they did not move with their hands up.

Apparently, some fans saw the singer yesterday and thought it was an appropriate time to ask for selfies, and Halsey quickly called them out on Twitter.

People were quick to accept that the protests are not a "meet and greet."

@halsey Please don't go to this protest just to meet celebrities. This is NOT a meet and greet

If you see a celebrity at a protest, don't take photos of them. treat them like any other activist. their identities deserve to remain anonymous, without photos, etc. Please be respectful! THIS IS NOT A MEETING & amp; GREET!!!!

@halsey if I see someone taking pictures of her / trying to get her to meet you all, I will not hesitate to call her. don't go to a protest to try to meet your favorites when someone has just been killed.

@halsey DO NOT take pictures of Halsey or anyone. DO NOT ask Halsey for photos or autographs. Halsey is there to protest what's right, so respect that and if you're just going to meet her or some celebrity and not protest then don't bother going.

Some suggested that Halsey and other celebrities, many of whom have been wearing COVID light face covers, dress up to avoid overly jealous fans …

@halsey covers your face, your tattoos, hair, hands. COVER EVERYTHING. Wear clothing without logos or anything that may be a sign of appreciation. please everyone, stay safe!

… but others noted that doing so may offset the impact of celebrities using their platform.

@katesinterlude @halsey I think it's important for her to show her face. She is there because it is what she believes in. She lends her platform and influence. It's important that you lend your voice as a celebrity, but don't ask her for photos and do the story about her.

Many also noted that any photos of protesters, celebrities, or otherwise, could cause harm.

Photographers friends: If you're documenting protests, for heaven's sake, don't be fucking stupid. Do not post photos of people's faces or anything incriminating with identifiable people on them. And if you're just going to take photos, stay home.

Halsey later called the media outlets who wrote about celebrities in a way that was out of the box, or as she put it, "what people wear in protests."

Also, let's be clear, this refers to the celebrity media that focuses on "what people wear for protests,quot; and other gossip. if the celebrity media outlets are about Jeffrey Epstein & amp; So heck, yeah, don't ignore that shit. https://t.co/mPqBRCe7e6

Although some celebrities may be accommodating Take photos at the protests (which is very nice of you), now is not the time.

