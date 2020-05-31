Hacktivist Group Anonymous reportedly resurfaces – Explosions President Donald Trump and celebrities

As the country unites for George Floyd protests, hacktivist group Anonymous has resurfaced and is driving the streets innanet, putting #Donnie and exploding celebrities.

After the group reportedly disconnected the Minneapolis Police Department website and hacked Chicago Police Department radio frequencies to replay NWA's "F-Tha Police," they went to Twitter to report it. #Donnie, #Bill Gates, #TonyBlair, Duchess and Duke of York, #ChrisTuckerand #Naomi Campbell.

While there is a Netflix documentary, "Filthy Rich," based on #JeffreyEpsteinAlleged sex crimes, the group added a little more context to the story. They allege that the celebrities named above are listed in Epstein's "little black book," a book that kept a record of people he knew.

If you recall, Jeffrey Epstein was arrested on sex trafficking charges and then committed suicide, before he could face those charges in court.

