Greywolf Brigade receives the newest version of the M1A2 main battle tank – Upnews Info

The 3rd Combat Team of the Armored Brigade "Greywolf,quot; received the advanced version of the M1A2 Abrams main battle tank.

The Greywolf Brigade tweeted images of its newly received M1A2 tanks in the Systems Engineering Plan version 3 or SEP v3. It is the latest version of America's only main battle tank.

“How are you still the deadliest brigade combat team on planet earth? Through focused maintenance and tough, realistic training, of course. The newest version of the US Army. USA The main battle tank M1A2 doesn't hurt either, "he said in a statement on an official Twitter account." The Brigade is the first to receive the new SEP v. Tanks. 3,quot;.

Except for the exterior, today's SEP v3 would be almost unrecognizable to the oil tankers who served in their first incarnation.

The list of improvements is long: Improved fire control electronics means the SEP v3's gun can fire faster and more accurately; The engine, transmission and tracks have been updated for increased performance and to withstand the increased weight of the platform.

The new Abrams is also more armored than previous versions, requiring improvements to the power system and suspension.

Some sources said that the M1A2 SEP v3 will be equipped with the Trophy Active Protection System (APS) that eliminates enemy threats, such as rocket-propelled grenades and guided anti-tank missiles.

The SEP v3 is 9.7m long, 3.7m wide, and 2.4m high, and is manned by a crew of four, including a driver, commander, loader, and gunner.