Governor Walz authorizes cooperative fire, health, and assistance of peace officers – Up News Info

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order Saturday, authorizing the Commissioner of Public Safety to request firefighting, police and healthcare in cities across Minnesota and the assistance of peace officers from neighboring states.

"We have seen visceral pain in our communities over the past week, and that pain has been compounded by violence and the destruction of people who do not represent our values ​​and who do not share our goal of justice for George Floyd," said Walz. "I am grateful that so many Minnesotans have stepped forward by staying home, staying peaceful, and rebuilding our communities."

Executive Order 20-67 directs the Commissioner of Public Safety to coordinate assistance from other jurisdictions and ensure that assistance is deployed effectively. Minneapolis and Saint Paul have already received offers of assistance from Minnesota cities.

This executive order is effective immediately.

