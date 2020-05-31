Home Local News Governor Tim Walz announces the extension of the curfew and highway closings...

Governor Tim Walz announces the extension of the curfew and highway closings for Sunday night – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is extending the curfew, established in the Twin Cities to calm the unrest, until Sunday night. The curfew will take effect at 8 p.m.

On Sunday morning, Walz explained his decision, saying it would be "naive and irresponsible to abandon the strategy,quot; considering how well the curfew worked, along with the combination of a fully mobilized Minnesota National Guard on Saturday night.

When asked why he waited so long to launch the National Guard operation, Walz said, "In hindsight, if we had launched the force last Friday, we would have been better off." But it was not like that. That was not the case. "

According to Walz, the figures so far show that 20 percent of those arrested during this weekend's disturbances in the Twin Ctiies were from outside Minnesota.

The curfew was challenged by protesters on Friday night, who caused destruction and fires in downtown stores and businesses after the death of George Floyd. The second night, with the Minnesota National Guard fully mobilized, he saw less destruction and unrest.

