Governor Abbott Activates National Guard Across Texas Due To "Protest Violence,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Texas National Guard was activated statewide due to protests in cities like Dallas that have become tense and violent, according to Governor Greg Abbott.

Demonstrations quickly tensed throughout Saturday when protesters called for a change in the wake of George Floyd's custody death in Minneapolis and other police-related deaths involving black residents.

These protests were seen in major cities like Dallas, Austin and San Antonio on Saturday.

In Dallas, a peaceful march in the early afternoon became destructive when groups of people damaged police vehicles and sprayed painted areas like the city hall. The protests continued into the night with groups scattered in and around the city center.

Protesters in Dallas also entered freeways and blocked traffic for a few minutes before proceeding.

In response to the out-of-control protests, Abbott said Saturday night that he activated the National Guard.

"Texans have every right to exercise their first amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated," said Abbott.