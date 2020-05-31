George Floyd's family intends to perform an independent autopsy – Up News Info

George Floyd's family disputes the autopsy findings on how he likely died.

The medical examiner says there are no physical findings of traumatic suffocation or strangulation. The coroner says Floyd likely died from a compilation of police restrictions, underlying health conditions, and possible toxic substances in his system.

An official autopsy report has not yet been released.

George Floyd's family is doing their own autopsy. The family's lawyer says his findings will be published tomorrow.

A statement by family attorney Ben Crump says he and the family "reject the Minneapolis coroner's notion that the police officer's knee on George's neck for nearly nine minutes was not the immediate cause of his death,quot;.