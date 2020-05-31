George Floyd protests in the USA USA For fear of new outbreaks of coronavirus

By Kelli Kennedy, Danica Kirka and Pablo Gorondi., The Associated Press

MIAMI – In retrospect, Rosa Jiménez Cano realizes that attending a protest against police brutality was risky, and not just for the usual reasons.

"This may be a kind of tinder for COVID," said the 39-year-old venture capitalist after attending a demonstration in Florida, one of many across the country sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died. after being pinned to the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer.

As more beaches, churches, mosques, schools, and businesses open around the world, sudden and massive civil unrest in the United States raises fears of new virus outbreaks in a country that has more confirmed infections and deaths than any other. And it's not just in the United States: London staged a huge anti-racism protest on Sunday, where protesters violated social distancing rules.

Protests over Floyd's death, the latest in a series of murders of black men and women by police in the United States, have rocked the country from Minneapolis to New York, from Atlanta to Los Angeles. Some turned into riots and clashes with the police, leaving burning shops and burning cars on the streets.

Health experts fear that the silent carriers of the virus may unintentionally infect others in protests where people are full of cheeks, many without masks, many singing, singing or screaming. The virus is spread by microscopic droplets in the air when people cough, sneeze, sing, or speak.

"There is no doubt that when you gather hundreds or thousands of people nearby, when we have this virus on every street … it is not healthy," Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Sunday in the "State of the Union. from CNN. " "

"Within two weeks across the United States, we are going to find out whether or not this gives us a spike and increases the numbers again."

The United States has seen more than 1.7 million infections and almost 104,000 deaths in the pandemic, which has disproportionately affected racial minorities in a nation that lacks universal health care.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Sunday he was very concerned that protests in the country's capital and elsewhere could provide fertile ground for a new series of outbreaks. Many of the protesters wore masks, but there were no attempts at social distancing.

"We have been working very hard these last eight to 10 weeks to not have mass meetings," he said. "As a nation, we have to worry about a rebound."

Even the many masked protesters are not guaranteed protection. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They say that cloth masks prevent infected people from spreading the virus, but they are not designed to protect users from contracting it.

Mass protests in connection with Floyd's death also took place in Europe.

In London, thousands of people marched on Sunday singing "There is no justice! No peace!" while carrying signs saying "Justice for George Floyd,quot; and "Racism is a global problem,quot;. Many protesters were not wearing masks and most of the crowd at Trafalgar Square was very close. Britain has seen nearly 38,500 deaths from the virus, the second highest in the world after the United States.

In Berlin, hundreds of protesters demonstrated in front of the United States Embassy on Saturday night under the slogan: "Justice for George Floyd." Others marched near the United States Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Many Americans returned to in-person services on Sunday for the first time in weeks, and tens of thousands of mosques reopened across the Middle East, but countries from India to Colombia still saw a surge in the number of new infections.

Nearly 6.1 million infections have been reported worldwide, with nearly 370,000 people dying, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. The actual death toll is believed to be significantly higher, as many victims died of the virus without being examined.

The situation worsened on Sunday in India, where new daily cases exceeded 8,000 for the first time and an additional 193 deaths were reported. Despite that, India is still easing restrictions on shops and public transportation in more states as of Monday, though subways and schools will remain closed.

In Saudi Arabia, mosques reopened on Sunday for the first time in more than two months, but Islam's holiest site in Mecca remained closed. In Jerusalem, crowds of worshipers were waiting outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque before it reopened. Many wore surgical masks and awaited temperature checks upon entry.

In Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, authorities blocked an area of ​​nearly 1.5 million people as cases continued to rise. Mayor Claudia López said that no one in the Kennedy working-class area, inaugurated by the late US President John F. Kennedy in 1961, will be allowed to leave, except to seek food or medical attention or in the event of an emergency. Factories must also close.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Sunday that he would ask Parliament for a final two-week extension of the nation's state of emergency that will expire on June 7. That allows the government to continue to order blocking measures to control its coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed at least 27,000 lives, many of them in overwhelmed nursing homes.

"We have almost reached a safe harbor," Sánchez said.

In the Vatican, Pope Francis warned people not to be pessimistic as they emerge from coronavirus blockages.

During mass in St. Peter's Basilica to commemorate Pentecost Sunday, Francis noted a tendency to say that "nothing will return as before." That kind of thinking, Francis said, guarantees that "the only thing that certainly doesn't come back is hope."

