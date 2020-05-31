George Floyd protests in the USA USA For fear of new outbreaks of coronavirus

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

By Kelli Kennedy, Danica Kirka and Pablo Gorondi., The Associated Press

MIAMI – In retrospect, Rosa Jiménez Cano realizes that attending a protest against police brutality was risky, and not just for the usual reasons.

"This may be a kind of tinder for COVID," said the 39-year-old venture capitalist after attending a demonstration in Florida, one of many across the country sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died. after being pinned to the neck by a white Minneapolis police officer.

As more beaches, churches, mosques, schools, and businesses open around the world, sudden and massive civil unrest in the United States raises fears of new virus outbreaks in a country that has more confirmed infections and deaths than any other. And it's not just in the United States: London staged a huge anti-racism protest on Sunday, where protesters violated social distancing rules.

Rosa Jiménez Cano said she planned to quarantine for 14 days, worried that she might be "irresponsible,quot; when she attended the protest Saturday night in Miami, where she exposed herself to a crowd of people.

Protests over Floyd's death, the latest in a series of murders of black men and women by police in the United States, have rocked the country from Minneapolis to New York, from Atlanta to Los Angeles. Some turned into riots and clashes with the police, leaving burning shops and burning cars on the streets.

Health experts fear that the silent carriers of the virus may unintentionally infect others in protests where people are full of cheeks, many without masks, many singing, singing or screaming. The virus is spread by microscopic droplets in the air when people cough, sneeze, sing, or speak.

"There is no doubt that when you gather hundreds or thousands of people nearby, when we have this virus on every street … it is not healthy," Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said Sunday in the "State of the Union. from CNN. " "

"Within two weeks across the United States, we are going to find out whether or not this gives us a spike and increases the numbers again."

The United States has seen more than 1.7 million infections and almost 104,000 deaths in the pandemic, which has disproportionately affected racial minorities in a nation that lacks universal health care.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said Sunday he was very concerned that protests in the country's capital and elsewhere could provide fertile ground for a new series of outbreaks. Many of the protesters wore masks, but there were no attempts at social distancing.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here