George Clooney, Matthew McConaughey and other celebrities promised as front-line guests at an event that was "built on lies,quot;

Public relations firm Wunderlich Kaplan Communications has been advertising the upcoming two-day Thrive Philanthropy Connect Digital Summit, a virtual philanthropic event, to take place on June 23-24. The company recently sent out emails promising a full list of A-listers as guests, with tickets selling for between $ 399 and $ 1,799. But now, Wunderlich Kaplan Communications claims the event is a scam.

To promote the event, the company sent an email saying, "Attendees will have access to the most influential philanthropic innovators and learn how they can implement unique strategies to drive more impactful programming, fundraising and advocacy strategies."

Thrive Philanthropy Announces Two-Day Virtual Connect Summit with Who’s Who in Philanthropy and Nonprofits.https: //t.co/5VWBu1g6Pa pic.twitter.com/NdifwY0O2M – Independent source (@IndieSourceMag) May 27, 2020

Keynote speakers such as George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Mathew McConaughey, Ashton Kutcher, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Charlize Theron, Camilla Alves, and Julie Cordua also promised.

According to Page sixAttendees were also promised gift bags and access to virtual events, such as an exclusive screening of Clooney's new documentary, yoga sessions, an exclusive concert with country music superstars, and cooking classes with a celebrity chef.

Everything seemed to be ready and tickets were on sale until Thursday. But on Friday, May 29, the public relations firm promoting the event sent an apology and ticket sales abruptly ceased.

In her apology email, Wunderlich Kaplan Communications claimed that Thrive Philanthropy founder Stephanie Lapensee was a fraud.

"It appears that we were hired to launch a conference that was based on lies," the public relations firm said, adding: "We are appalled at the situation and will work diligently to ensure that all the information published there is corrected. It has been a whirlwind, but we deeply apologize and look forward to working with you in the future. "

In a statement to ForbesClooney confirmed that he and his wife were never part of the conference. He said there are commercials claiming that he and Amal would be participating in the Thrive Philanthropy Connection Summit, but they have never heard of it and have never been approached to participate.

"There are commercials claiming that Amal and I will participate in the Thrive Philanthropy Connect Summit." We have never heard of this summit and have never been approached to be part of a charity that charges $ 399.00 per person, "Clooney https://t.co/MW4NGS3XGF – Chris Schiappacasse (@ 3IN1AUDIOSET) May 29, 2020

"We don't know if this charity is what it says and if it was tricked by a booking agency or if there is something more dire involved," Clooney explained. "The best antiseptic is sunlight, and for the sake of protecting the public and the many important charities, we hope that this situation will be rigorously investigated."

Ad

Lapensee claims that this is all a huge misunderstanding, and the confusion occurred due to "lack of communication." On the Connect Summit website, they read that they deeply regretted the circumstances surrounding the virtual conference, and the "lack of communication,quot; led to the publicity of keynote speakers before they officially committed to participating. Lapensee added that he understood the disappointment and concerns, but that it was not his intention to mislead the public and regrets the confusion this has caused.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

3