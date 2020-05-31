Future of stadiums, arenas promises high technology, low capacity – Up News Info

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The smell of the barbecue wafts through the parking lots hours before Arrowhead Stadium begins, and as the first volley of fireworks explodes overhead, thousands of Chiefs fans start marching toward the gates input.

That's how things normally are on an NFL game day in Kansas City.

But these days, very little is normal, and like so many things in life, the football season is full of uncertainty. The coronavirus pandemic that stopped sports for months makes everyone wonder what the games will be like when viewers can finally return, and whether they'll even want to perform.

The changes will be big and small, temporary and lasting.

Fans can have all their movements examined by cameras and lasers. There may not be anyone in the next seat to crash all five after a touchdown. The idea of ​​passing cash to a beer vendor between tickets will be a memory. Temperature checks and medical checks may be required to enter. By scanning virtual tickets on their smartphones, fans might be recognizing the health risk of attending a game while giving up their personal privacy.

It all raises the question: Will fans be able to have fun?

"I guess there are a lot of unforeseen casualties that will be part of this, things that we all take for granted as part of the live game day experience," said Nate Appleman, director of sports, recreation and entertainment practice. for the Kansas City-based HOK architecture studio. "Some things we have yet to understand, but they will be painfully clear once we are allowed to go back to places and back to truly human nature, which is to come together and celebrate community."

Some leagues return with few or no fans, including soccer in Germany, auto racing in the United States, and baseball in Japan. But as sports grow, The Associated Press found during interviews with more than two dozen experts in stadium design and infrastructure that the only thing that could look the same is what is happening on the playing field.

The biggest change in the short term will be social distancing, something that has already become a daily occurrence. Ticket sales will be limited. Entire rows and sections will be locked. The seats in the hallway will be left open to keep a cushion from those who climb the stairs. Fans will have an entry time to avoid crowds at the doors. The lines in the restrooms and concessions will be limited. Congregating in the corridors will no longer be allowed.

There are still three months to go for the college football season, but the state of Iowa anticipates that capacity at Jack Trice Stadium will be halved according to "current guidelines set by state and local officials," roughly the number of fans. who have bought season tickets. In Kansas, athletic director Jeff Long said the Jayhawks have planned for about 16,000 fans at Memorial Stadium this fall, about a third of official capacity.

Several NFL teams, including Miami and New Orleans, are modeling for reduced capacities this season. It will certainly look different to fans at the stadium, not to mention the millions they will tune in on television.

"There is the old saying:" Necessity is the mother of invention. "I would say we are in a situation of high need right now," said Appleman. “There are a lot of really smart people coming up with really cool initiatives that could be a new way of doing things, and the new isn't always bad. Sometimes change is good. Sometimes we have to adapt. "

In fact, such plans bring both hope and fear – the hope that some fans may see their favorite teams live and fear that universities and leagues like Major League Soccer that rely heavily on ticket sales may come to an end. of month.

To help fill some of those gaps, both optically and financially, many facility operators have been exploring options with companies like Arizona-based Bluemedia, which designs and produces displays that can cover large expanses of seating. Such displays are already in use when arenas want to limit capacity or create more intimate setups, but Bluemedia Vice President R.J. Orr said those same products can present sponsorship and marketing opportunities.

"Of course they can sell advertising," said Orr, "but there are many ways to be creative. What if a ticket vendor goes out to seasonal ticket holders and you can upload a photo and we can put your image on the stands? We're trying to come up with a lot of great ideas that can work. "

Other companies are also adapting products to help with social distancing and crowd control.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the new home of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, already has cashless systems for merchandise and concessions. Several professional teams are in talks with motion analysis company iinside, whose SafeDistance system uses lasers to map spaces and measure crowd density. At the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, a company called WaitTime uses an app to tell Sabers fans how long queues are in restrooms and concessions.

"We have a great opportunity to rewrite the new normal for the return of sports," said WaitTime founder Zack Klima.

It all sounds a bit Orwellian, as if Big Brother was watching a lot. And such systems dance a fine line between informative and intrusive. But they could also help mitigate the spread of a virus, and that could make the difference between having the Michigan stadium empty on a Saturday in the fall or having 100,000 fans rooting for the Wolverines again.

Not everything will be as open as the sterile rooms and empty seats, either. Most of the changes that universities and teams implement will go unnoticed by those who settle for the start or first launch.

Premier League club Tottenham recently opened its new London stadium after spending millions to create more than 1,600 WiFi access points and 700 Bluetooth beacons, ensuring fans can use crowd-density apps and other technologies. Many facilities are updating heating, cooling, and ventilation systems to clean the air as it circulates through their buildings, while others are playing around with using QR codes to monitor their clients' health.

"We are extrapolating these trends that already existed, and I think we are going to start in 2025 even though it is only 2020," said Jason Jennings, director of strategy and digital integration for the sports and entertainment group at Mortenson, which is wrapping up the construction of the new $ 2.4 billion Raiders stadium in Las Vegas. "The technology will be deployed much faster due to its value to the fan experience and public health."

Even the way facilities are cleaned will change. It will no longer be enough to clean the seats and sweep the trash left by the fans. Local giant ASM Global recently announced a new hygiene protocol for its 325 facilities worldwide, highlighting the importance of responding to international health recommendations from centers such as Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

Few professional teams have been willing to disclose their reopening strategies, be they potential seat designs or infrastructure upgrades. The rapidly changing social and political environment, along with the unpredictable nature of the virus, have made planning difficult. But the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium recently pledged to be the first public facility to receive a STAR rating from the Biorisk Global Advisory Council, which involves completing a rigorous program to help provide what the Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel , "it is the safest possible environment,quot;.

Of course, even that might not be enough. While the new coronavirus is still largely unknown, one fact that is painfully clear is how easily it spreads. No league or team wants their games to become a "super spreader,quot; event, and everyone recognizes that all the preparations in the world cannot guarantee safety.

"In large masses, there is no system that can effectively prevent another person from transmitting germs to a second individual," said Philip Tierno, a clinical professor of pathology at New York University Grossman School of Medicine. "If they sneeze or cough or speak directly, or even breathe directly on a person, there is no system that can prevent that."

That hasn't stopped sports facilities from spending millions of dollars during the months-end to minimize risk. Giving fans some confidence is an investment in the bottom line.

"We will go back to the stadiums and see football, basketball, baseball, etc., no question," said Ryan Demmer, an epidemiologist at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health. "But it will take a little time to do it safely. And that will require a bit of innovation to do it safely in the short term."