Former MPD officer Derek Chavin moved to the Hennepin County Jail – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Derek Chauvin, the dismissed Minneapolis police officer who is now charged with murder and wrongful death in the death of George Floyd, has been transferred to the Hennepin County Jail.

Chauvin had previously been held at the Ramsey County Jail after being detained in Minnesota.

Chauvin was seen in a now viral Facebook video with his knee resting on Floyd's neck for minutes as Floyd pleaded, "I can't breathe." The criminal complaint against him states that he held him around the neck for more than 8 minutes.

At approximately 2:42 p.m. Sunday, Chauvin was booked into the Hennepin County Jail after being transferred.