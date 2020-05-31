Former ESPN NBA reporter criticized for hypocritical tweets about George Floyd protests

Veteran NBA reporter Chris Palmer was called up on Twitter for a pair of tweets he sent within a few days.

Palmer was offering his thoughts on the protests in the United States following the death of George Floyd. On Thursday night, Palmer tweeted a photo of a burning building with the caption, "Burn it, burn it. Burn it all." But shortly after midnight Sunday, Palmer changed his tune once the protesters appeared closer to where he lived.

The apparent hypocrisy was not lost on Twitter.

The photo of a burning building was, according to the Star Tribune, an affordable housing development under construction. The complex had 189 units and was expected to open later this year.

Palmer deleted the first tweet where he said "burn that," but his tweets have since defended his stance since the second tweet. When a Twitter user called it the opposite language in his two tweets, he replied in part, "Don't tell me what you don't know."

Yesterday I took rubber bullets and tear gas standing on the front line. I risked my life trying to take photos and videos. Don't tell me about what you don't know as a child. https://t.co/Giwae59OB7 – Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 31, 2020

In another response, he voluntarily admitted that he is free to change his stance.

You better think I can. – Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) May 31, 2020

Palmer, who worked at ESPN for 14 years and Bleacher Report for two years, offered some additional insights into the situation. Tweeted"Break your own s-. Don't come to where we live and destroy our neighborhood. We care about our community. If you don't care about yours, I don't care about a s-".