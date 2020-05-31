In all the chaos that erupted in the Twin Cities since the death of George Floyd, who died after a now former Minneapolis police officer held his knee against his neck for more than eight minutes, one of the few places he has remained calm. It has been the vigil at Cup Foods.

Cup Foods was the store at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, where Floyd allegedly attempted to use a counterfeit ticket, prompting a 911 call that ended in the fatal arrest attempt.

Since Floyd's death on Monday, the site has been increasingly plagued with handmade tributes to his life, street art, and flowers that for the following week, despite the pandemonium in other parts of the city, remained a place where people seemed to respect the solemnity of the site.

Saturday's protests were, to a large extent, less chaotic and destructive than the days leading up to the weekend. After thousands of people ignored Governor Tim Walz's curfew and, once again, dozens of buildings burned down, primarily along Lake Street, Walz called on forces across the Minnesota National Guard to help restore order.

However, on Saturday, Up News Info's Jeff Wagner ended a life of shooting by once again returning to Cup Foods.

As he finished, the police arrived on the scene, where a few dozen people were paying their respects. They finally fired what appeared to be rubber bullets and detained the people.

OMG, how quickly things changed. I was in the middle of a live shot about how quiet it was at the intersection of 38th and Chicago. Then the Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office appeared. @Up News Info https://t.co/39gjGpm0s1 pic.twitter.com/BULEmDH9A7 – Jeff Wagner (@ Jeff_Wagner4) May 31, 2020

