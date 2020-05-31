First BBC Drama trailer and release date – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: BBC One set the release date for the anticipated three-part miniseries of Dancing Ledge Productions, Salisbury poisonings. A dramatization of the 2018 Novichok poisonings that rocked the city of the same name and made global headlines, will air from June 14 to 16 at 9 p.m. locally. Rafe Spall, Anne-Marie Duff and MyAnna Buring star. Check out the first trailer above.

We recently spoke with executive producers Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey, as well as writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn, about bringing together this intimate portrayal of hope and courage in the face of the terrible tragedy, as well as its resonance in the current state of the world and how was to pass the post-production in the middle of the coronavirus blockade.

The real-life mini tells the story of how ordinary people and public services reacted to the Novichok crisis when their city became the focus of an unprecedented national emergency when Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by Russian agents. Police Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey (Spall) was contaminated at the Skripal's home and required hospital treatment. The local woman, Dawn Sturgess (Buring), was also exposed to the nerve agent and later died.

Salisbury poisonings It represents the first major television script for Patterson and Lawn together after a previous career in making documentaries. They moved to the historic British city for over a year as part of their research for the show, spending long hours on the series' themes: Tracy Daszkiewicz (Duff), Wiltshire's director of public health, and Bailey, among others. .

"The link for the show, from Lucy Richer (BBC drama commissioner), was & # 39; ordinary heroism & # 39;. This was a story about people coming together and showcasing the best of British public service at one point where Britain felt very broken. " Patterson says, referring to an issue that could also be said about the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawn says their investigative process was "identical" to how they would go about making a BBC documentary. They knocked on people's doors to encourage them to speak, and worked with series journalism consultant Caroline Bannock to gain access to the right people. In some ways, it was easier than when they were journalists. "People were more receptive because we didn't have to film them or record their voices. They didn't have the terrifying prospect of going down in history," adds Lawn.

The producers wanted to capture the drama from the inside, Bowen says. The idea presented to the BBC was "a dramatization of it, not as a spy thriller, or a murder story, but rather as a kind of experiential story: what it must have felt like for key people both on the side of respondents as well as in terms of families who had been directly affected by Novichok or simply by being close to events. "

He adds: "Like most interesting stories, you often don't know what you have in your hands until you start investigating … Declan and Adam gained the trust of the main families they were talking to." Was there any resistance to visiting the subject so closely to the actual events? Bowen says: "There was a certain degree of caution … There was some unwanted intrusion. What we found with the Sturgess family, they particularly felt that the way the press had covered their daughter had nothing to do with who she was and with her life, it had been misrepresented in a way that had been very painful. When they sat down with Adam and Declan and saw what the ambition of the piece was, they agreed to work with us. It has been an intimate and important trip with all of them. From a filmmaker's point of view, that is the most important thing in the drama of the events, that for the key protagonists you have captured their truth and there is an honesty there. If you do it right, then you feel like you've done your job correctly. "

Salisbury It is the latest in a long line of dramas based on true events, and Lawn believes they are popular because they help audiences understand the world. “The world is increasingly incomprehensible to people. If you have producers who, in very good faith, spend a large part of their lives researching a story and then telling it through the eyes of real people, there is some satisfaction for the viewer. They are getting some truth, "he explains.

Bowen points out that while Salisbury poisonings It is essentially "a very tragic story", it is also about the resilience of the community at large, the responders and the city. "We feel that there is a cathartic story there, particularly at a time when people are going through incredible pain and great challenges with the current pandemic. The moment gives it additional meaning, about a community facing an invisible threat. There are definitely parallels, but it's also about survival as a community coming together and getting over it. There's a story of hope at the end. "

The production itself had to overcome some unforeseen challenges as the COVID-19 outbreak coincided with the end of filming. One of the last scenes filmed involved real-life characters on one day in early March. Carey says: "If we had chosen a later date, we could never have filmed it. It seemed like we had just got home before the tornado."

Post "has been a challenge" and the closure "slowed everything down," says Carey, who commends collaborators for overcoming those obstacles "magnificently." While the pace of things was unusual, Carey adds that the slowdown possibly gave him more time to reflect. "You see a cut and because you know that if you want to make a note about it, it will involve a great process because not everyone can be sitting together in a room … It makes giving a note more meaningful, so you have to think about it. You must weigh it. and therefore there may be some critical judgments that are more nuanced because it has these additional factors. That said, I would not change this way of working by sitting in a room with a director and the colorist or the audio mixer, all parts Key creatives, because it's a collaborative collegial art form and that's one of its joys. "

Salisbury poisonings It also stars Johnny Harris, Annabel Scholey, Mark Addy, Stella Gonet, and Ron Cook.

The drama is directed by Saul Dibb and produced by Dancing Ledge, who works internationally with Fremantle, which has a minority stake in the company. Fremantle is managing global distribution.

Here is the first photo of Duff, Buring and Spall: