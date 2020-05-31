Filmfare Recommends: Madhavan's Best Movies Over the Years

Madhavan had been acting in Hindi television series since the late 1990s before breaking onto the big screen with the Tamil movie Alaipayuthey (2000) directed by Mani Ratnam. He made his Hindi screen debut with Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein (2001), which was a remake of his own hit Tamil Minnale, released the same year. Over the years, he has successfully forged a career in both the South and Hindi industries and is known as an actor who can be trusted to do his best in every role. Today on his birthday, we have made a list of movies containing some of his best performances over the years.

Alaipayuthey (2000)

Director: Mani Ratnam.

Cast: Madhavan, Shalini

The film marked Madhavan's debut in the south. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut – South for the same. Karthik Varadarajan (Madhavan) is a software engineer who is in the process of establishing a startup with friends. He meets medical student Shakti Selvaraj (Shalini) at a friend's wedding and sparks fly. The duo continues to get to know each other and eventually fall in love. However, their parents' meeting does not go as planned, and Shakthi decides to suspend the relationship. She goes to a medical camp in Kerala and Karthik misses her very much, as does she. The duo are secretly married, but they do not inform their respective parents. When they are discovered, they are both expelled from their respective homes. They begin to live together, but it is not easy. Circumstances separate them and they are about to divorce. However, Shakti is in a serious accident and it is then that Karthik realizes how much he really loves his wife. The film was remade as Saathiya (2002) by Ratnam's assistant Shaad Ali and starring Rani Mukerji and Vivek Oberoi.

Minnale (2001)

Director: Gautham Menon

Cast: Madhavan, Abbas, Reema Sen, Vivek, and Nagesh

Samuel (Abbas) and Rajesh (Madhavan) are two students studying at an engineering school in Ooty. While Samuel is a brilliant student, Rajesh is a bum and a college troublemaker. Both continue fighting each other throughout university life and during the last year, just before the results, they have a serious confrontation where they separate as enemies. Samuel goes to the USA USA For further studies, while Rajesh begins living in Chennai with his grandfather and works at a technology company. He sees a girl Reena (Reema Sen) dancing in the rain while going to a wedding in Bangalore and falls in love with her. He meets her at the same wedding and then discovers that she has moved to Chennai. He learns that she has been engaged to a boy she has not seen before and pretends to be him. She also falls in love with him later, but when she finds out about his duplicity, she abandons him. Worse yet, her fiancé turns out to be Samuel. She and Samuel are ready to get married when the latter feels that he still loves Rajesh, he unites the lovers. The film proved to be a great commercial success and was remade in Hindi as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein and released the same year. It was a modest source of income in Hindi, but later developed a state of worship.

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

Director: Mani Ratnam.

Cast: Madhavan, Simran, Baby Keerthana, Nandita Das, Prakash Raj, J. D. Chakravarthy, Pasupathy, Sashikumar, Easwari Rao

Thiruchelvan (R. Madhavan), a progressive writer, and his wife Indira (Simran), adopt an Amudha girl (Baby Keerthana), whose parents were Tamils ​​belonging to the LTTE faction. Her mother Shyama (Nandita Das) returned to Sri Lanka after giving birth to her in search of her injured husband. They tell her about her past on her ninth birthday. Hearing this, she insists on meeting her birth parents. She begins to behave rudely towards her adoptive parents, especially her mother. Her parents finally consent and take her to Sri Lanka, where they finally find a contact who can take them to Shyama. However, they are ambushed at the meeting point and Indira is hit by a bullet. Seeing this, Ambudha wants to return. However, she insists on driving through the rendezvous point once more the next day and to her surprise, Shyama appears. Everyone has a tearful reunion, before Ambudha returns to India with her parents. He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor for the film.

Anbe Sivam (2003)

Director: Sundar C

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Madhavan, Kiran Rathod, Nassar, Santhana Bharathi, Seema, and Uma Riyaz Khan

Anbe Sivam follows the journey from Bhubaneswar to Chennai undertaken by two men of contrasting personalities, Nallasivam (Kamal Haasan), a person with physical scars who has a socialist stance towards life whose mission in life is to help others and Anbarasu (Madhavan ), a commercial director who supports capitalism and globalization. Aras has to be present at his wedding, and Nalla has to deliver a recently issued check after he won a court case to a group of union workers. The Nallasivam character was said to be inspired by the life of the communist playwright, actor, director, and lyricist Safdar Hashmi. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the two are forced to embark on the journey together after their flight is canceled. They both tell each other their life stories as they wait for the journey to unfold and inadvertently have a set of misadventures together. The journey makes them friends in the end and makes them better people.

Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004)

Director: Mani Ratnam.

Cast: Suriya, Madhavan, Siddharth, Trisha, Meera Jasmine, and Esha Deol

The film revolves around the issue of student politics and gives the message that young people have the power to make real change if they take entry to politics seriously. Inba Sekar (Madhavan) is a thug employed by Selvanayagam (Bharathiraja). Michael Vasanth (Suriya) is an influential student leader opposed to Selvanayagam. Inba is ordered to eliminate Michael, who is saved by Arjun Balakrishnan (Siddharth), who was riding in the back seat of his bicycle. After interacting with Michael, Arjun abandons his plans to go to the United States and joins Michael's cause. Michael decides to run for election and Selvanayagam again orders Inba to break their union. Inba kidnaps Arjun, who is rescued by Michael. He is beaten and sent to jail. Later, Michael and his fellow candidates win four seats in the election, emerging as a strong force to be reckoned with in the future. Madhavan was praised for his performance and won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for the film.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Alice Patten, Soha Ali Khan, Madhavan, Waheeda Rehman

Madhavan plays a small but significant role in the film. Ajay Singh Rathod (Madhavan), an Indian Air Force flight lieutenant who is Sonia's fiancé (Soha Ali Khan), dies when his plane, a MiG-21, crashes. The government blames the pilot's error and closes the case. His friends Daljit Singh (Aamir Khan), Karan Singhania (Siddharth Narayan), Aslam Khan (Kunal Kapoor), and Sukhi Ram (Sharman Joshi) begin their own investigation and discover that the plane crashed because the corrupt defense minister bought spare parts. cheap. Shastri (Mohan Agashe), with the help of Karan's father, Rajnath Singhania (Anupam Kher). They, along with another friend Laxman Pandey (Atul Kulkarni), decide to avenge death by becoming vigilantes. They previously rehearsed for a play based on the lives of freedom fighters and their efforts are juxtaposed with the lives of freedom fighters Chandrasekhar Azad (Aamir Khan), Bhagat Singh (Siddharth Narayan), Shivaram Rajguru (Sharman Joshi ), Ashfaqulla Khan (Kunal Kapoor) and Ram Prasad Bismil (Atul Kulkarni).

3 idiots (2009)

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Aamir Khan, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya

The film, a critique of our higher education system struck a chord with the masses and remains one of those evergreen movies you love to watch on every replay. Farhan Qureshi (Madhavan), Raju Rastogi (Sharman Joshi) and Rancho (Aamir Khan) are three friends who study together at a prestigious engineering university in Delhi. While Farhan's interest lies in wildlife photography, Raju considers himself a weak student and believes that going to temples and praying regularly could help him earn better grades. Rancho believes that one should be interested in the subject and that will surely help them get good grades. Another batchmate Chatur Ramalingam (Omi Vaidya) believes in rote learning. All three have a series of misadventures while in college. Inspired by Rancho, both Farhan and Raju are looking for new ways to live their lives. They start a journey, along with Chatur, to search for what happened to Rancho, who apparently disappeared from their lives. What they learn leaves them shocked.

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Director: Aanand L. Rai

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Madhavan, Jimmy Sheirgill

Madhavan played Manu, an NRI doctor, who falls in love with Tanu (Kangana Ranaut), a strong-headed and strong-willed woman who initially rejects the arranged marriage to Manu because she already has a boyfriend, Raja (JimmyShergill). Circumstances unite them at a friend's wedding and the duo are attracted to each other. She falls in love with the friendly NRI doctor. Convinced of her love, she asks her parents to fix the wedding and hook them up as soon as possible. The only flaw in the plan is Raja, who warns of the dire consequences if Tanu is married to someone other than himself. Manu doesn't care about the consequences and keeps going. He faces Raja when the latter also comes with a baraat. This act of courage makes him fall even more in love with Tanu, who tells Raja to shoot him first before damaging Manu.

Vettai (2012)

Director: N. Linguswamy

Cast: Madhavan, Arya, Sameera Reddy, Amala Paul

The film revolves around two brothers, the eldest is sensitive to violence and the youngest is an idle idle. After the death of his police father, Thirumurthy (Madhavan), he also enters the police force at the insistence of his younger brother, Gurumurthy (Arya). The problem is that Thirumurthy is totally against violence. It is solved by Gurumurhty, who beats the bad elements as a vigilante and lets his older brother take credit. Thirumurthy falls in love with Vasanthi (Sameera Reddy) and Gurumurthy falls in love with his younger sister Jayanthi (Amala Paul). The duo marries the sisters and the four begin to lead happy lives. A local mafia don, Annachi (Ashutosh Rana), learns the truth about them and beats Thirumurthy severely. Tired of hiding behind his brother, he also begins training to be a fighter. The brothers unite and end up with Annachi and his gang, and then Gurumurthy also joins the police force.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)

Director: Aanand L Rai

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Madhavan, Jimmy Shergill, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma

The film was a direct sequel to the 2011 hit Tanu Weds Manu. Four years after their marriage, Tanu (Kangana Ranaut) and Manu (Madhavan) face a difficult time in their relationship. They are constantly fighting and even couples therapy does not seem to work. It seems that divorce is the only solution. Manu meets Datto (Kangana again), a Haryanvi athlete at the moment and falls in love with her at first sight. She also falls in love with him and is willing to marry him despite knowing that he is already married. Tanu lands between them right now to save their marriage and what follows is an emotional roller coaster filled with laughter. Madhavan's portrayal of a very married doctor who feels he has a second chance at romance was widely admired.

Irudhi Suttru (2016)

Director: Sudha Kongara

Cast: Madhavan, Ritika Singh

The film was made simultaneously in Hindi as Saala Khadoos. The film features Madhavan as a boxing coach who advises a young woman for international success. Prabhu Selvaraj (Adi Tomar in hindi version) (Madhavan) is a talented but unsuccessful boxer who, despite being very talented in boxing, is a victim of dirty politics in the boxing association and loses his chance to go to the Games Olympics & # 39; 96. 15 years later, he is a government coach for the national women's boxing training academy. He meets the roadside fish vendor Ezhil Madhi (Ritika Singh) and, recognizing his fiery spirit, offers to teach him boxing. His older sister Lakshmi (Mumtaz Sorcar), who is already a boxer, trains with him. At first, Ezhil doesn't get along with him due to his strict methods, but then he develops feelings for him. Like her mentor, she also becomes a victim of sports federation politics. However, along with his help, she beats the odds and wins a prestigious tournament, redeeming herself and him in the process.

Vikram Vedha (2017)

Director: Pushkar – Gayathri

Cast: Madhavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Shraddha Srinath, Kathir, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar

The film is inspired by Baital Pachisi. The ghostly being Baital posed morally ambiguous questions to King Vikramaditya, each of which could result in more than one answer. In the movie, gangster Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi) tells a story to honest inspector Vikram (Madhavan) whenever they meet. The stories offer clues as to why Vedha was forced to do certain things and makes Vikram understand that there is more to the underworld than meets the eye. He begins to understand that most of his colleagues are corrupt and under the mafia payroll. And while Vedha might be a gangster, he is also a man of his word, unlike his colleagues, who don't seem to have a moral compass. Both Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi were praised for their bravery performances. Madhavan won the Best Filmfare Critical Actor Award for his performance.