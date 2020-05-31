FBI identifies federal officer killed near Oakland Friday night protest – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (AP) – A federal law enforcement officer was identified who was shot dead while providing security in the United States court in Oakland during a protest.

Dave Patrick Underwood, 53, died from gunshot wounds sustained after someone shot from an unidentified vehicle Friday night, the FBI said Sunday.

RELATED: Security Officers Shot Dead in Oakland Federal Building

Another officer was seriously injured in the shooting outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building. An update on the officer's condition has not been released.

No one has been arrested and the motive for the shooting has not been determined. The FBI, Oakland Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were investigating the shooting.

The hired security officers worked for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security and were monitoring a nearby protest for the police murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, according to DHS officials.

Underwood was the brother of Angela Underwood Jacobs, a recent Republican candidate to fill a vacant United States district north of Los Angeles.

"My brother Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal officer, was killed on 5/29/20 in Oakland California while on duty during the riots," he posted on Facebook Saturday. "This violence must stop."

Underwood graduated from high school in Pinole, a working-class suburb north of Oakland. Friends told the Richmond Standard that he participated in Soulful Softball Sunday, a community group focused on softball and charity games.

"He was a good man, everyone in the community loved him," said his friend Antwon Cloird.

The protest in downtown Oakland began peacefully on Friday, but fell into chaos late into the night. City officials said at least 70 companies were damaged or destroyed. Police said 13 officers were injured.

It was not immediately known if the murder was related to the protest.

The glass doors of the federal building were broken and the main entrance was sprayed with anti-police graffiti.

Federal officials said they are seeing more threats and assaults against law enforcement officers in the protests and warned that an attack on officers or police stations is considered an act of domestic terrorism.

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.