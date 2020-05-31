Family reunion at Oakland Children's Fairyland to demand social justice – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – A protest was held in Oakland on Sunday specifically to give people the opportunity to voice their demands for social justice in a non-confrontational environment.

The protest was a family affair, held in the most non-threatening places outside Children’s Fairyland in Lake Merritt.

Siula Hendrickson-Sperry, nine, was there for personal reasons.

"I have a black sister and she is afraid to go out now, so I want everyone to be able to go out," she said.

John Fike, who organized the protest, said he wanted a safe way to speak.

"We want to express our anger," Fike told KPIX, "but we want to express our anger in a peaceful way, in a familiar way." About 11 years ago I learned not to go to protests at night because there is a very insecure element. "

Fike was talking about the Occupy protests. That movement also started with broad support and protests attended by families, but soon turned into night anger, violence, and lawlessness. Soon the common people stopped attending and the movement collapsed.

While most at the Oakland Sunday rally did not condone the looting of the past few nights, it was difficult to find someone to speak out against those who participated in it.

"Resistance is hard to judge. People resist, you know," Oakland resident Leslie Gray said. "And I don't think it's about judging that because, if it stopped happening, we wouldn't be here."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed spoke Sunday about how disturbing it was to watch a video of the looting the night before.

"I was very upset," said the mayor, "because, unfortunately, with some of the vandals, they thought this was a game." They thought this was fun and this is not fun. "

Fike believes it is important to stay focused on the issue at hand.

"We are in the greatest battle we have had since the Civil War for the soul of this country," he said. "People need to be seen, heard, and expressed."

As for the looting? "Uh, no one here is going into the stores," he said. "So we are the majority."