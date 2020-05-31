Faith Evans faces domestic violence charges after being arrested for allegedly attacking Stevie J

Faith Evans faces a domestic violence charge after she was arrested earlier this week for allegedly putting her feet up on her husband #StevieJ at their Los Angeles area home.

According to TMZ, Faith was arrested after police officers were called to her home where Faith and Stevie allegedly had a heated argument, which at some point reportedly turned violent.

When officers arrived at his home, police officers noticed visible marks and scratches on Stevie's face, but the problem that sparked the discussion remains unknown.

Due to physical evidence of an assault, the police arrested Faith Evans and booked her for the crime of domestic violence. He reportedly joined later that day

Although they try to look like a perfect match, this arrest comes almost a year after Faith and Stevie tried to minimize rumors that their marriage was in trouble. TMZ caught up with them leaving the Essence Festival in New Orleans, where one of their employees asked the couple if there were problems in paradise after Stevie and Faith stopped following each other on social media.

Stevie and Faith have not publicly commented on the arrest. We will keep you informed of any updates.

