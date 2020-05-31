Faith Evans arrested on charges of domestic violence after fighting Stevie J

Faith Evans has found herself in trouble again due to a domestic abuse incident involving her husband, Stevie J. Hot New Hip Hop reported today that Faith reportedly attacked her man during an argument.

TMZ was the first to report that police responded to a domestic dispute at their Los Angeles home, but it is currently unknown what started the discussion. When police arrived on the scene, they claim they noticed Stevie had visible marks and lacerations on her face.

Around 1:00 in the morning, Faith Evans was taken into police custody, although she was released just hours later. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Faith Evans and Stevie J have gotten into heated exchanges multiple times in recent years.

Hot New Hip Hop claims that near the end of last year, Stevie dropped several tweets on his social media account in which he hinted that she was cheating on him. Paraphrasing her comments, Stevie said she discovered that it was not possible for a woman to be faithful.

Stevie J went on to say that being a "standing man,quot; would get you nowhere except as a victim of infidelity. He added, "don't trust b * tch,quot;. Stevie J later insisted that the tweets were not created by him and instead resulted from a hack.

He added that his wife was his best friend and also the "love,quot; of his life. That same year, rumors of separation began to circulate after a series of Stevie's tweets, in addition to an appearance at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

TMZ met the couple in New Orleans around that time and asked if everything was going well between them. Stevie kissed her on the cheek and asked reporters "how did she look?"

When asked about the relationship controversy, Faith explained that you can't believe everything you hear. A few years before the rumors of their romance problems, Stevie J bragged about how often they slept together.



