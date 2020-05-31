Erica Mena drops her clothes to flaunt her generous curves in this fashionable Skimpy Nova swimsuit

Erica Mena managed to gawk at the last photo she shared on her social media account. She is flaunting her amazing body and her fans love the fact that she never hides her stretch marks.

"85th ATL Today,quot; Swimsuit: @fashionnova FashionnovaPartner, "Erica captioned her post.

Someone said, "Your Snapback is serious!" You look amazing !!! "And another follower posted this message:" How do you look even better after having a baby? "

Another follower said, "But your baby is about two days old.

Someone else said, "That's fire, and she just had a baby." It is a call that recovers ", and another follower published this message:" Omg, you look fabulous after having the baby … you go girl ".

Another follower was also surprised and exclaimed: ‘Do you recover like this? "What is the routine that I keep trying for 13 years?"

Erica fans have always been telling her that they love the fact that she didn't have any cosmetic surgery after her pregnancy like most celebrities. He was exercising at home and managed to regain his body through intense workouts and diet.

People have also been asking Erica to share photos of her baby, but so far she has not revealed the face of her daughter and Safaree.

Erica has been making fans drool on all social media lately with all sorts of spicy photos she's been sharing.

She keeps breaking the internet with these hot photos she's sharing, and some recent ones have fans who say her husband Safaree is a lucky guy.

Ad

Make sure you watch a recent photo shoot.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0