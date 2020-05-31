Elaine Welteroth asks supporters to step forward and report their protests

Catwalk Project judge Elaine Welteroth is asking people to "not condemn what you don't understand,quot; as protesters continue to take to the streets in response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

"Do not condemn what you do not understand,quot; she started her Twitter thread on Sunday. "Don't condemn a people's response to pain they've never had to feel. Don't condemn a fight that they are not part of."

Welteroth, who was previously editor in chief of Teen VogueHe continued, "The question at the moment is not whether you or I condone violence and chaos. The question we must ask is what have you and I done to actively prevent this outcome?"

The television presenter continued to express his frustration. "A war has been waged against the lives of blacks in the United States," he wrote. "And it has been building over time right in front of our eyes. Now that we have reached a tipping point, a different type of #TimesUp movement is underway that is calling white and non-black people to ACTION to save black lives. "