Elaine Welteroth asks supporters to step forward and report their protests

Stefania D & # 39; Alessandro / WireImage
Catwalk Project judge Elaine Welteroth is asking people to "not condemn what you don't understand,quot; as protesters continue to take to the streets in response to the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.
"Do not condemn what you do not understand,quot; she started her Twitter thread on Sunday. "Don't condemn a people's response to pain they've never had to feel. Don't condemn a fight that they are not part of."
Welteroth, who was previously editor in chief of Teen VogueHe continued, "The question at the moment is not whether you or I condone violence and chaos. The question we must ask is what have you and I done to actively prevent this outcome?"
The television presenter continued to express his frustration. "A war has been waged against the lives of blacks in the United States," he wrote. "And it has been building over time right in front of our eyes. Now that we have reached a tipping point, a different type of #TimesUp movement is underway that is calling white and non-black people to ACTION to save black lives. "
She additional that the black community is "demanding that our white and non-black colleagues, friends and neighbors step forward, denounce and join the FIGHT WITH US."
After Floyd's death on May 25, stars like Harry Styles, Jessica Biel, Céline Dion, Ariana Grande, Melissa Beniost, Jennifer Aniston and Welteroth, among others, have expressed their support.
"If you are still unsure what role to play in times of protest, try NOT to appoint yourself judge of a town whose constant pain you have been privileged to ignore," he added. More than enough Author continued. "Until you have actively and consistently objected to the oppressor, you cannot rightly object to the protest of the oppressed. Until you have survived generations of inequality without relief or retribution, you cannot lead the conversation about what an appropriate response to inequality. Even your son / husband / father has been brutalized by an authority that pays you for his protection. Until you have seen a police car crash into a crowd that includes your son. Until you have fought unsuccessfully alongside they may not offer criticism of anywhere other than the battle lines. "
"We are at a turning point in our country. What you say and do at this time will be remembered as a reflection of the value you place on human life." Catwalk Project star wrote. "Let the energy and focus of your fight go to a system that has allowed terrorism against blacks on our soil for generations."
He concluded his thread by emphasizing the "desperate,quot; need for change, adding that "it is everyone's job to strive to first understand the depths of that despair to understand that the change we all demand will COST."
"It already has," wrote Welteroth. "But be clear, the cost will never equal the cost accumulated in black lives, black families, black security (physical and psychological) and the continuing fight for black economic equality." # BlackLivesMatter. "
Other celebrities including Atlanta Real Housewives Porsha Williams, Jamie Foxx, Nick cannon, Paris jackson,Timothée Chalamet, Halsey, J Cole, Michael B. Jordanand Orange is the new black& # 39; s Matt McGorry they gathered at protests, rallies, and vigils in Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Fayetteville, North Carolina.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."