Edward James Olmos joins the Tito Puente family for film and television projects on The Music Legend – Up News Info

Edward James Olmos has partnered with the Tito Puente family to bring the story of the legendary musician to the world in a series of projects, including content from film, television and virtual reality.

Known as the "King of the Mambo," Puente was a six-time Grammy winner and received many other accolades before he died in 2000.

Olmos is working with Puente's son Tito Puente Jr., producer / writer Damon Whitaker, artist / music producer David Guzman, and his own son, director / producer Michael D. Olmos, to bring the projects to fruition. .

The Olmos team will be producing the project together with Whitaker and Guzmán, with Tito Jr. advising throughout the process. The team is developing a never-before-seen docuseries of footage and footage of the family's heritage to create a film that focuses on Puente's fight to bring Latin music to the mainstream. Work is also in progress on a virtual reality music experience and a tribute album with contemporary artists covering classic Tito Puente songs.

“We are delighted that the history of Tito Puente finally comes to life, thanks to the vision of Mr. Olmos and his team. Tito Puente's story through his extensive career and timeless music will be told and shared with fans of all generations, young and old, "said Tito Puente Jr." We hope to inspire audiences around the world with its history and rich musical heritage. Eddie is a great admirer of my father's music and it was he who gave the compliment at my father's funeral. "

Born in the boroughs of New York City, Puente served in the military and went to Juilliard in the G.I. Bill, and fought for the rights of his fellow African-American and African-American musicians to play alongside him in segregated clubs.

“This will be the best experience for Tito Puente. I want this story to celebrate life and hope, especially in these dark times, "said Edward James Olmos. "Tito's story is timeless because it shows the whole world that you can start from humble beginnings, but through your passion, discipline and hard work, and a great sense of humor, you can still change the world."

