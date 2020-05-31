Drama Desk Awards postponed by George Floyd protests in New York – Up News Info

The 65th Drama Desk Awards have postponed their plan to air their awards tonight during a Spectrum News NY1 performance on stage.

The organization cited "breaking news in New York this weekend" as the reason for the postponement. The city's Manhattan and Brooklyn districts have seen massive disruptions in recent days over protests over the death of the Minneapolis man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

More details on a rescheduled date and time will follow soon, ”the organization said.

“We regret the postponement of our award ceremony tonight, but as an organization committed to the principle that all voices must be heard, we join our black colleagues against racial injustice and violence in our nation and city. We are grateful to Spectrum News NY1 for their comprehensive news coverage of this painful time, ”said Drama Desk Co-Chairs Charles Wright and David Barbour.

The Drama Desk Awards aim to recognize outstanding accomplishments in New York theater and encourage discussion of issues important to theater professionals. The organization achieves these goals by awarding annual awards in more than 30 categories of theatrical arts and crafts, organizing the awards celebration, and hosting educational forums and panel discussions on theatrical issues.

The Drama Desk was founded in 1949 by New York Times art reporter Sam Zolotow, Edith Oliver of The New Yorker, and New York Post critic Vernon Rice, among others.