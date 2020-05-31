Donald Trump says ANTIFA will be designated as a terrorist organization

The Philadelphia Inquirer received a tweet from the President of the United States today, Donald Trump, in which he stated that he and his administration would designate Antifa as a terrorist group.

The president reportedly hinted that much of the violence against shopping malls and other organizations was committed at the hands of the aforementioned group, calling themselves "anti-fascists." This comes at a time when protests erupt across the country regarding the death of an unarmed man in police custody.

Even though internal terrorism has been clearly defined in the 2001 Patriot Act bill, there is no terrorist organization currently designated in the United States, the Investigator states.

The United States of America will designate ANTIFA as a terrorist organization. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Also, there are no laws that prohibit support for any of the organizations, unless they are from outside the United States. According to the Investigator, the term Antifa generally involves activists who organize online and in decentralized groups.

Sometimes the term is used interchangeably to refer to left-wing political activists. Attorney General William Barr said in a statement that violence across the country is related to domestic terrorism and should be treated as such.

Lamestream Media is doing everything in its power to foster hatred and lawlessness. As long as everyone understands what they are doing, who are FAKE NEWS and truly bad people with a sick schedule, we can easily work to achieve GREATNESS! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

The president has posted several tweets in the past week that the mainstream media has called "provocative." On Saturday, the National Guard was deployed in more than 12 states and in the District of Columbia, with several mayors in major cities calling on people to calm down and also demanding curfews on the population.

The president also said that authorities in Minnesota should have brought the National Guard immediately to stifle protesters, and blamed the media for instigating hysteria.

In addition, the president said earlier this week that he would reveal the "unlimited power,quot; of the US military over protesters if they continued, and also described most police officers as "incredible in every way."

According to the President, no one is more upset than police officers who do their jobs well and administer justice by the powers of the law.



