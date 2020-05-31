Don Lemon calls Ellen DeGeneres to do something! Literally anything! Right now

Photo: Getty Photo: Getty

Many celebrities with super-huge platforms have remained silent in the midst of the National protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolisand Don Lemon is sick and tired of it.

On his CNN show on Saturday, the newscaster revealed that he has been receiving messages from famous people all week expressing disbelief and asking him what to do with the riots by The grio, and, frankly, He has had enough:

Stop texting me. Go to television and do something. Help these young people instead of sitting in your mansions and doing nothing. Have some moral courage. Stop worrying about your reputation and your brand.

Lemon called "Black Hollywood," "white celebrities," "wealthy people," and other sectors of the entertainment industry that could remain publicly apolitical to maintain an end result, and then began naming names, including but not limited. Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey:

By saying your name, that doesn't mean I'm calling you. It means I love you, Ellen. It means I love you, Oprah … You may be doing somethingng I don't know, and if so, I apologize. But I want to see you, Tracee Ellis Ross. I want to see you, Tyler Perry. I want to see you, Drake … I want to see you, my friend, Anthony Anderson. i love you I love you all. I want to see you, Diddy, out there doing this. I want to see you, Jane Fonda, whom I love and respect. I want to see you out there fighting for these children. Do something!

As Lemon said on air, wealthy public figures could be a little bit more, well, public on the ways in which they materially support protesters on the ground so that these protesters can be assured that there are funds to rescue them should they end up being arrested. Also, he argued that visibility It could empower more people to face police brutality.

"Stop making excuses," Lemon. said. "If you're a millionaire or a millionaire or a movie star or a politician and you don't step forward, when are you going to do it?"