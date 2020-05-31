Doctors may have found a new way to predict and treat severe cases of coronavirus: BGR

Future treatment of the coronavirus may include medications that increase the number of T cells in the blood, which are capable of neutralizing the pathogens that infect the body.

UK researchers found that severe cases of COVID-19 show a much lower lymphocyte count than expected, and that may be a marker of COVID-19 complications.

A test is looking at whether interleukin 7, which can increase T-cell levels, can help patients experiencing a severe version of COVID-19 recover.

Statements by experts, including the WHO and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said the new coronavirus could never go away sound alarming, but that's not the whole story. The flu never went away and will not go away even though we have vaccines that can provide temporary immunity. But the flu is a highly manageable infectious disease. We have several lines of treatment that work and we all know how to treat your symptoms and when to seek medical attention. COVID-19 remains a disease that lacks standard treatment, although doctors have been testing all kinds of therapies that work, including some promising vaccine candidates. Others are developing new drugs that aim to prevent the virus from replicating and provide brief periods of immunity. These are antibody-based medications that could improve the condition of COVID-19 patients by helping their immune systems. Antibody-rich plasma from COVID-19 survivors demonstrated that this type of therapy works in severe cases.

Now, UK researchers have made a new discovery related to the immune response that could help doctors predict which cases of COVID-19 will worsen. You can even offer them a way to deal with those serious cases.

Doctors treating COVID-19 patients who developed life-threatening complications found that they have an extremely low number of T cells. That is an immune cell, also known as a T lymphocyte, responsible for killing pathogens like the new coronavirus.

Other researchers found that T cells play an important role in eliminating the new coronavirus, and some patients may already have the type of T cells that can respond to the virus immediately. That could be due to a previous infection with one of the other four known human coronaviruses that can cause common colds.

Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute, King’s College London and the Hospital of Guy and St Thomas examined the immune cells in the blood of 60 patients with COVID-19 and found a collapse of the T cell count, BBC explained. In a microliter (0.001 ml) of blood, you should find 2,000 to 4,000 T cells. But that number drops to 200 to 1,200 in severe cases of COVID-19.

The critical care consultant at Guyu and St Thomas Manu Hospital Shankar-Hari said that about 70% of COVID-19 patients seen in intensive care have between 400 and 800 lymphocytes per microliter of blood. "When they begin to recover, their lymphocyte level also begins to rise," he said. BBC.

This was apparently a "big surprise," according to Crick Institute professor Adrian Hayday. T cells "are trying to protect us, but the virus appears to be doing something that removes the carpet because their numbers have dropped dramatically."

"The exact reason for this disruption, the key to the T-cell system work, is not entirely clear to us," he said. "This virus is really doing something else, and future research, which we will start immediately, needs to uncover the mechanism by which this virus is having these effects."

The discovery gave the researchers two useful ideas for managing severe cases of COVID-19. First, blood tests could be used to provide early indications of which patients might develop serious complications. In addition to this "fingerprint test,quot; for T cells, researchers will also study the effects of interleukin 7 (IL-7), a drug that should increase the number of T cells and hopefully improve recovery times. .

Interleukin 7 has been tested in a small group of patients with sepsis and has been shown to increase T cell production. In the COVID-19 trial, patients with a low lymphocyte count who have been in critical care for more than three days they will receive the medicine. "We hope that (when we increase the cell count) the viral infections will go away," said Shankar-Hari. "As a critical care physician, I care for patients who are extremely ill and, apart from supportive care, we have no direct active treatment for the disease," he said, adding that the trial is extremely encouraging for doctors in the Kingdom. United.

First responders that transport a patient during the coronavirus pandemic. Image source: Dan Callister / Shutterstock